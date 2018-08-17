A Franklinton woman was sentenced to life in prison without parole on Thursday for killing her best friend's fiancé at a Folsom-area home last year.
A St. Tammany Parish jury found Margaret Stockstill, 33, guilty of second degree murder for the crime. The sentencing follows a week-long trial before District Judge Peter J. Garcia in June.
Stockstill fatally shot Cody Couch, 27, on April 14, 2017, during an argument at the Tantela Ranch Road home he shared with his fiancée, Kristin Copeland. Copeland testified during the trial that she became angry when Couch left the house earlier that evening and did not respond to her repeated calls and text messages.
She told him in a text message that that the relationship was over and sent him a photo of his clothes on fire. When Couch returned home around 10 p.m., an argument broke out between him and the two women, who had once shared a brief romantic relationship. Stockstill fired a fatal shot that struck Couch in the lower abdomen.
Garcia denied Stockstill’s request for a new trial. Assistant District Attorneys Blair Alford and Elizabeth Authement prosecuted the case.