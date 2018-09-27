St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith announced that an undercover operation in Covington's West 30s neighborhood has resulted in the arrest of 22 people suspected of dealing drugs.
Smith said that four others are being sought.
The sheriff said that the operation, which involved 10 undercover deputies, was launched in mid-July after some community leaders came forward with concerns that drug dealing was a growing problem.
Can't see video below? Click here.
"They wanted to take their neighborhood back," Smith said, saying that some residents were afraid. Drug dealing fuels other crime, Smith said, and there have been drive-by shootings and other incidents in the area, including an unsolved homicide last year.
He described those arrested as dealers, not users.
Deputies recovered guns as well as drugs, which Smith said were mainly pills, cocaine, crack cocaine and marijuana.
"Some of the crack cocaine seized a few days ago by my narcotics officers were obtained withing close promiximity of a school and playground," Smith said in a prepared statement. "These drugs are poison and present a real danger to our children, families and our quality of life," he said.
Smith said that drug dealing will not be tolerated anywhere in the parish.
But he described the West 30s neighborhood as a high-crime area and pointed to what he called a riot on the street outside a grocery store on North Columbia Street that resulted in one teenager and five adults being arrested and three people being injured.
"That's out of control," Smith said.
The Sheriff's Office was called by the Covington Police Department to provide backup in that incident, Smith said. When asked if it was drug related, Smith said that there is a strong possibility that it was because shots had been fired. He said a drug deal dispute might have been what sparked the brawl.
Smith also said that the Sheriff's Office had arrested three teenagers on five counts each of assault by drive-by shooting, drug and weapons charges. One of those had fired into a house with five people, three of them children, inside.
During the investigation, Smith said that while completing the undercover operation, his agency's Narcotics Task Force had also made 88 other arrests, seized 17 firearms, executed 22 residential search warrants and received 85 tip line complaints that have been assigned for investigation.
Those arrested on Sept. 19 were:
Michael Jackson, 47, five counts of distribution of crack cocaine; one count of distribution of marijuana; and five counts of controlled substance within 2,000 feet of a school.
Justice Davenport, 22, one count of distribution of crack cocaine; one count of attempted distribution of crack cocaine; one count of controlled substance within 2,000 feet of a school; violation of protective order.
Freddie Howard, 54, one count of distribution of crack cocaine; one count of controlled substance within 2,000 feet of a school.
Terrence Bedford, 23, two counts of distribution of crack cocaine, one count each of possession of hydrocodone, marijuana and drug paraphernalia; one count of proceeds from illicit narcotic transactions; two counts of controlled substance within 2,000 feet of a school.
Reginald Ratliff, 52, two counts of distribution of crack cocaine, one count of contempt of court, one count surrender of bond; two counts of controlled substance within, 2,000 feet of a school.
Donald Williams, 57, two counts of distribution of crack cocaine; two counts of controlled substance within 2,000 feet of a school.
Maggie Ownes, 60, one count of distribution of crack cocaine; one count failure to appear; one count of controlled substance within 2,000 feet of a school.
Barbara Penn, 59, one count of principal to the distribution of crack cocaine; one count principal to violation of controlled substance within, 2,000 feet of a school.
Dartanian Lamar Taylor, 31, two counts distribution of crack cocaine; two counts contempt of court; two counts of controlled substance within 2,000 feet of a school.
Nathan Penn, 63, one count distribution of crack cocaine; one count of controlled substance within 2,000 feet of a school.
Derrick Smith, 34, possession of crack cocaine; one count of controlled substance within 2,000 feet of a school.
Gerald Brown, 52, one count distribution of crack cocaine; one count possession of drug paraphernalia; one count controlled substance within 2,000 feet of a school.
Susan Johnson, 48, one count distribution of crack cocaine; one count resisting an officer; one count controlled substance within 2,000 feet of a school.
Dewon Reed Jr., 17, one count distribution of crack cocaine; one count conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine; two counts count controlled substance within 2,000 feet of a school.
Michael Penn, 17, one count distribution of crack cocaine; once count distribution of marijuana; one count controlled substance within 2,000 feet of a school.
Gary Penn, 32, two counts distribution of crack cocaine; one count resisting arrest; two counts controlled substance within 2,000 feet of a school.
Jordan Ankrum, 25, one count distribution of crack cocaine; one count controlled substance within 2,000 feet of a school.
Antoine Brooks, 19, one count theft of officials funds; one count attempted distribution of crack cocaine.
Bobby Chatman, 20, one count distribution of marijuana, one count possession of cocain; one count possession of drug paraphernalia; one count obstruction of justice; one count transactions involving the proceeds of drug offenses.
Patrick McGee, 23, one count possession of cocaine; one count possession of marijuana; one count possession of drug paraphernalia; one count possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance or illegal carrying of a weapon during a drime of violence; one count possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor.
Shyanne Gallo, 19, one count possession of drug paraphernalia, summons issued.
Skylar Bedford, 33, one count contempt of court.
The Sheriffs Office said the Jocelyn Cooper, 25; and Mark Pierre, 18, are being sought as well as two unnamed suspects.