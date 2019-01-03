On a wet Wolverine Stadium turf, the Northlake Christian boys’ soccer team dropped 5-0 decision to defending Division II state champion Holy Cross.
Chad Cachiere opened the scoring for the Tigers with a 30-yard blast only two minutes into the game, while Sinjin Mills added another in the 25th minute to put the Tigers up 2-0.
Northlake Christian, which fell to 3-3-1 on the season, could only manage four shots on goal, while Holy Cross sent 14 shots at Wolverine keeper Andrew Beshnich, who had seven saves in the half.
Tiger keeper Thomas Dugal had two saves as the half ended at 2-0.
The Tigers had their way in the second half as three more shots would elude the Wolverine defense.
Ben Tichenor added the third Tiger goal 15 minutes in, and Cachiere added his second of the night with seven minutes remaining in the contest.
Eli LaFrance ended the Tiger scoring with only seconds left to notch the 5-0 win.
“Holy Cross is a great team, but we played pretty bad (in this game),” Northlake Christian junior Dallas West said. “We have five of our starters out, but we will continue to improve, and we will be back.”
Senior Ian Lopez echoed his teammates’ sentiments.
“We are missing pieces and parts of our team,” Lopez said. “It’s going to take time, and hopefully in a couple of weeks we will be all back together. So far this season I would say we are doing pretty well considering all our injuries. Although (this match) wasn’t a good showing, we have been finding ways to make goals and pull out wins.”
The second half saw the Tigers take seven shots on goal while Northlake had only one. Beshnich had three saves while Dugal stopped two.