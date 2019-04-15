April 1
Tammy Cowhart: 44, 2120 Plank Road, Baton Rouge, contempt of court.
Amber Barker: 26, 15455 U.S. 190, Covington, contempt of court, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Simmone Daughdrill: 57, 704 Colbert St., Mandeville, DWI first offense, careless operation.
Mary White: 37, 3611 Central Ave., Pearl River, drug court sanction.
M. Castillo-Fuentes: 32, 2819 Jefferson Highway, Jefferson, DWI first offense, careless operation, driver must be licensed.
Robert McGuire: 48, 77180 La. 1054, Kentwood, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II methamphetamine, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Eron Wheat: 31, 70465 Cook Lane, Tangipahoa, aggravated assault with firearm, simple burglary.
Charles Newton: 49, Freeman Ministries, Monroe, unauthorized use of motor vehicle.
Kenneth Dugar: 47, 61075 Shady Pine Road, Lacombe, DWI first offense.
Justin Tyler: 28, 646 Avenue D, Bogalusa, DWI first offense, careless operation, hit and run, driving under suspension, resisting an officer, second degree kidnapping, first degree vehicular negligent injuring,
Phillip Powell: 38, 17023 Nelson Road, Tickfaw, three counts of simple burglary, two counts of possession of Schedule II drug.
Arsenio Ceazer: 29, 79244 D St., Covington, Domestic abuse battery third offense, domestic abuse battery fourth offense.
Ronald Alexander: 40, 7617 Proxie Drive, Baton Rouge, two counts of registration of sex offenders, failure to register and notify as a sex offender.
Keli Zelaya-Zepeda: 29, 756 Gause Blvd., Slidell, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.
Wardell Molette: 38, 1027 Cleveland Ave., Slidell, aggravated second degree battery.
Revonte Charles: 17, 1027 Cleveland Ave., Slidell, aggravated second degree battery.
Dominick Robertson: 40, 2802 Washington Ave., Slidell, possession of Schedule II drug, resisting an officer, contempt of court, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Joni Swift: 53, 24611 57th Ave E, Graham, Washington, DWI first offense, improper lane use.
Jimmie Martin: 37, 1101 Colbert St., Mandeville, battery of a dating partner, resisting an officer, aggravated battery, false imprisonment, offender armed with dangerous weapon.
Leslie Russell: 29, 1312 Elise St., Metairie, illegal possession of stolen firearms.
Kevin Fayard: 46, 133 Northwood Drive, Slidell, contributing to the delinquency, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, contempt of court.
Alexis Walker: 19. 228 Galatas Road, Madisonville, aggravated burglary with a dangerous weapon, obstruction of justice.
Bernard Tillman: 41, 203 Elmwood Drive, Pearl River, illegal use of weapons, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to under $50,000.
Maycol Jimenez: 29, 15428 Jack Fork Road, Folsom, domestic abuse battery/strangulation, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.
Talon Thomas: 20, 818 Lake Arthur Court, Slidell, violation or protection order.
Seith Laborde: 31. 44033 Chardon Road, Franklinton, failure to honor written promise to appear, theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
April 2
Stephen Comaux: 41, 66010 Spur 41, Pearl River, drug court sanction, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Martha Jenkins: 35, 70310 Magnolia St., Abita Springs, driving while under suspension for certain prior offenses.
Travis Babineaux: 37, 52092 Banner Road, Slidell, filing false stolen report, injuring public records.
Ronald Ceplina: 37, 103 Trafalgar Square, Slidell, four counts of failure to honor written promise to appear, contempt of court, drug court sanction.
Michael Gisclair: 30, 2748 Cedar Creek St., Marrero, DWI first offense, simple obstruction of a highway of commerce, resisting an officer, simple criminal damage to property, careless operation.
Mark Mahoney: 35, 307 Cedarwood St., Mandeville, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II drug, distribution of Schedule III drug.
Amiee Sellers: 32, 27178 West Jefferson St., Lacombe, theft under $1,000, failure to honor written promise to appear, fugitive.
Shauna Broussard: 40, 39078 Craddock Lane, Pearl River, three counts of surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond, contempt of court.
Jared Bowsher: 31, 2700 Mary St., Slidell, DWI first offense, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, contempt of court, three counts of fugitive.
Gabriel Ducre: 28, 61088 West Mill Road, Lacombe, drug court sanction, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, taking contraband to and from a penal institution.
Tristan Hardwick: 21, 11205 Dowey Lawrence Court, D’Iberville, Mississippi, parole violation.
Dillion Beagle: 18, 109 Laralurel Drive, Slidell, possession of Schedule II drug.
Ethan Coleman: 43, 615 Bocage Lane, Mandeville, contempt of court.
Charles Riser: 61, 23523 Pilot St., Abita Springs, failure to honor written promise to appear.
David Rudesill: 39, 11419 La. 1077, Folsom, contempt of court.
Danny Caughron: 30, 711 Royal St., New Orleans, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment, contempt of court, domestic abuse battery/strangulation, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000.
Sandi Wilks: 38, 22082 12th St., Abita Springs, fugitive.
Melissa Giglio: 39, 60243 Joeffer Road, Slidell, filing false stolen vehicle report, injuring public records.
Randolph Pullen: 53, 38156 Michelle Drive, Pearl River, proper equipment required on vehicles, possession of Schedule II drug.
April 3
Todd Robinson: 50, 310 Jenny Lane, Mandeville, failure to pay child support obligation.
Troy Tardiff: 48, 2107 Jay St., Slidell, drug court sanction.
Andre Williams: 42, 6200 Riverside Drive, Metairie, housed for court.
Kelly Turkin: 35, 27353 East McGhee Ave., Lacombe, theft under $1,000, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Savannah Traylor: 24, 418 St. Joseph St., Donaldsonville, DWI first offense, establishing speed zones, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia, open container in motor vehicle.
Chase Pina: 18, 2934 Magellan Way, Round Rock, Texas, fugitive.
Aziz Abdul: 35, 631 St. Mary St., New Orleans, violation of protection order.
Jermone Rattay: 52, 213 Park Drive, Covington, DWI first offense, failure to stop/yield.
Matthew Hamilton: 24, 16521 East Spanish Oaks Court, Prairieville, housed for court.
Kelvin Barnes: 19, 59316 North Pearl Drive, Slidell, probation violation, to create, distribute, or possession with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Caitlyn Schick: 18, 269 Cross Gates Blvd., Slidell, to create, distribute, or possession with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joey Jenkins: 34, 750 South Military Road, Slidell, DWI third offense, open container in motor vehicle, improper parking on roadway.
Norman Mckune: 38, 268 Northwood Drive, Carrier, Mississippi, bank fraud, theft (felony).
Heather Woods: 28, 1200 Eagle Lake Blvd., Slidell, theft (misdemeanor), possession of Schedule I drug, possession of Schedule IV drug, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without a prescription.
Mandy Alderman: 28, 600 Mary St., Slidell, aggravated battery.
Damien Crandle: 40, 60207 HWY 434, Lacombe, unlawful presence of a sex offender, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon.
Jorge Hernandez: 50, 1011 Wilkinson St., Mandeville, fugitive.
Morton Breaux: 63, 83125 La.1129, Covington, careless operation, aggravated obstruction of highway of commerce, aggravated flight from officer, resisting an officer.
Bob Sepas: 27, 120 Bluefield Drive, Slidell, fugitive, possession of Schedule I drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sean Burns: 27, 10286 Doris Road, Folsom, contempt of court.
Jeremy Hobgood: 39, 2614 Meadow Drive, Slaughter, contempt of court, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Darryl Sanders: 61, 1295 Firetower Road, Kiln, Mississippi, housed for marshal.
April 4
Ryan Gauthier: 34, 611 Texas St., Westwego, probation violation.
Johnathan Rushing: 10235 Frank Pierre Road, Folsom, DWI first offense, license plate must be illuminated.
David Mendel: 64, 109 Woodland Drive, Covington, DWI first offense, maximum speed limit.
Lauren Montalbano: 21, 28 Park Place Drive, Covington, DWI first offense, careless operation.
Chad Revolta: 41, 893 Camp St., New Orleans, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond, four counts of contempt of court.
Daniel Bonnee: 43, 7635 Sherwood Blvd., New Orleans, two counts of contempt of court, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Riley Grisham: 25, 7119 Firetower Road, Killian, Mississippi, probation violation.
Ivan Degruy: 25, 7508 Avalon Way, New Orleans, domestic abuse battery.
Ian Hoover: 32, 71333 Mastien St., Abita Springs, theft under $1,000.
Michael Sass: 20, 2208 Mumphrey Road, Chalmette, DWI first offense, license plate must be illuminated.
Curt Cozad: 51, 26305 Cloverland Drive, Lacombe, fugitive, probation violation.
Nicey Joseph: 30, 1220 Sinsky St., Marrero, contempt of court.
Joshua Fountain: 37, 4754 Pontchartrain Drive, Slidell, flight from officer, defrauding hotels.
Misty Mullen: 30, 30360 Clesi Ave., Lacombe, theft under $1,000.
Richard McCormick: 46, 67 Burgetown Road, Folsom, two counts of possession of Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, issuing worthless checks.
April 5
Sylavia Mayo: 30 136 Bayou Paquet St., Slidell, accessory after the fact.
Brandy Jones: 41, 65075 La. 41, Pearl River, possession of Schedule II drug.
Nina Sticker: 37, 28 Park Place Drive, Covington, contempt of court.
Lejacque Williams: 36, 439 Penton Road, Franklinton, drug court sanction.
Michael Witt: 21, 822 West 14th Ave., Covington, drug court sanction.
Mark Muse: 37, 825 West 32nd Ave., Covington, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Sable Jackson: 32, 82344 Sabine St., Folsom, aggravated second degree battery, resisting an officer.
Peggy Tarver: 55, 52368 Hunt Road #1, Franklinton, DWI first offense, careless operation.
Richard O’Connell: 56, 112 Sandra Del Mar, Mandeville, DWI second offense, improper turn, violations of registration provisions.
Robert Haton: 27, 3635 Wayne Drive, Baton Rouge, housed for court.
Kelvin Carter: 26, 3367 Webb Drive, Baton Rouge, housed for court.
Eric Davis: 34, 1523 Dumaine St., New Orleans, housed for marshal.
Kevin Marange: 33, 64563 Venture Drive, Pearl River, possession of Schedule IV drug.
Devon O’Bryant: 24, 109 Lakeland Drive, Slidell, possession of Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond, contempt of court.
Dustin Hughes: 33, 54233 La. 436, Angie, racketeering, ten counts of theft between $1,000 and $5,000, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Lawrence Willie: 48, 80229 North Willie Road, Folsom, two counts of possession of Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, no taillights, fugitive.
Woodrow Parker: 41, 27447 St. Louis Road, Lacombe, resisting an officer, no taillights.
Christian Pichon: 40, 108 Evangeline Drive, Slidell, attempted aggravated burglary, probation violation.
Blake Bastoe: 34, 30560 Torres Drive, Lacombe, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Marcus Jethro: 41, 556 Windowbrook Drive, Gretna, fugitive.
Joseph Audibert: 34, 36195 Cross St., Pearl River, possession of Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Victoria Guidry: 25, 38278 North 3rd Ave., Slidell, two counts of possession of Schedule I drug.
Marco Zulli: 26, 1200 Champagne St., Covington, aggravated battery.
April 6
Christopher Buelle: 26, 152 Chantilly Loop, Pearl River, contempt of court.
Jasmine Jann: 26, 134 Everest Drive, Slidell, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of motor vehicle, failure to yield to emergency vehicles, improper lane use, following too close.
Heather Rusher: 44, 2300 Cypress Ave., Gulfport, Mississippi, telephone communications; improper language; harassment.
Desmond Dorsey: 26, 209 Lennie Circle, Slidell, probation violation.
Spencer Leblanc: 46, 29th St., Lacombe, DWI first offense, careless operation, failure to register vehicle.
Jennifer Lanser: 32, 585 English Oak Drive, Madisonville, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, careless operation.
Cherie Naquin: 46, 102 Pine Oaks Drive, Madisonville, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, improper lane use, open container in motor vehicle.
Archie Sharp: 55, 7810 Joe Laird Road, Folsom, DWI first offense, improper turn.
Timothy Burns: 62, 1356 Rapatel St., Mandeville, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, improper turn, improper lane use.
Matthew Maier: 40, 2210 Rue Toulander St., Mandeville, fugitive, contempt of court.
Brandon Parker: 34, 25667 West Birch St., Lacombe, fugitive, two counts of failure to honor written promise to appear.
Joseph Zull: 58. 60451 La. 434, Lacombe, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond, contempt of court.
Joseph Grant: 56, 183 Kingspoint Blvd., Slidell, simple robbery, theft (misdemeanor), contempt of court.
William Schmolke: 20, 2191 Park Drive, Slidell, probation violation.
James Speed: 27, 204 Sunset, Slidell, theft (felony), two counts of possession of Schedule II drug, possession of Schedule I drug.
Shaune Collins: 34, 218 Loop Drive, Slidell, probation violation, five counts of contempt of court.
Keigen Bosarge: 28, 5736 Glover Road, Pearl River, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to under $50,000.
Stephaine Moore: 45, 116 Marche Blvd., Slidell, failure to honor written promise to appear, contempt of court.
Jourdan Renard: 21, 214 Partridge Road, Slidell, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, improper lane use.
Thomas Flot: 26, 28586 West Violet St., Lacombe, probation violation, domestic abuse battery/strangulation, false imprisonment.
Brian Dorion: 27, 2523 Jay St., Slidell, criminal trespass, self mutilation by prisoner, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to under $5,000.
April 7
Keith Manasco: 62, 20398 Narrow Road, Covington, DWI first offense, improper lane use.
Riley Fitzsimmons: 21, 162 Beech St., Covington, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, improper lane use.
Edward Carrick: 47, 203 Turnberry Drive, Covington, DWI first offense, improper turn.
Elmer Rosales: 22, 19454 La. 36, Covington, DWI first offense, improper lane use.
Leonardo Vanderhoff: 40, 2815 North St., Mandeville, aggravated assault.
Steven Bickham: 23, 62026 Snow St., Lacombe, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of Schedule III drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, expired vehicle inspection sticker, expired license plate.
Jonathan Perry: 30, 5840 HWY 22, Mandeville, two counts of simple battery, disturbing the peace by appearing in an intoxicated condition.
Tristan Messa: 23, 1703 Audubon Drive, Picayune, Mississippi, home invasion.
Bryan Kilcrease: 23, 1224 Waltham St., Metairie, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, hit and run, driving under suspension, fugitive.
Randolph Joseph: 25, 2104 Churchill St., Slidell, domestic abuse battery.
Shay Rohrbacker: 29, 2126 Seischnaydre Drive, Slidell, fugitive, parole violation.
Brian Shaw: 5, 9514 Spike Ridge, Zachary, simple criminal damage less than $1,000.
Blayne Bedford: 17, 70120 8th St., Covington, armed robbery, armed robbery; attempted armed robbery; use of firearm.
Caleb Wood: 18, 80432 Sticker Road, Bush, armed robbery, armed robbery; attempted robbery; use of firearm.
Juan Ponce: 35, 20378 La. 36, Covington, failure to honor written promise to appear, driver must be license, following too close.