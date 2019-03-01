“Just Below the Surface” is just what it says.
The featured exhibit at the St. Tammany Art Association in Covington takes viewers just below the surface of what they see to think about things much deeper. The works by artist Michel Varisco revolve around the theme of water, something Varisco became fascinated with after seeing its devastating force post-Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
“As an artist, I direct my attention to exactly where a lot of people don’t necessarily want to look,” she said. “But I do so in a gentle way, celebrating the nature that remains and the culture whose future here is increasingly challenged.”
A New Orleans native and artist for 20 years, Varisco incorporates environmental themes and concerns into her work.
“Louisiana’s precarious balance of being the newest land in the country yet the fastest-deteriorating land is something I’ve focused on for years in my artwork and photography,” she said. “But the fact that we are sinking while sea levels are rising is another major area of concern, especially since we are below sea level and living in a bowl that’s just waiting to be filled.”
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predictions that New Orleans will wind up underwater create an anxiety that's just below the surface, she said.
“To a great extent, we cope with this fact through denying it in everyday life ... and denying its causes. My concerns around humans' effect on the climate prompted me to respond through my artwork and in my own way,” she said.
Her own way centers around human relationships and interactions with the environment, specifically water. Varisco's art focuses on the fact that water both sustains life and also has the ability to devastate surroundings.
In “Just Below the Surface,” Varisco did underwater photography for some of the works.
“I turned to magical realism as a strategy to address our coastal fate and decided to bring locals underwater with me to photograph them with a personal item," she said.
“Nature also inspires me and energizes me to no end … and I photograph life underwater, often creating installations that rhythmically respond to the movements of water itself."
“This is a unique exhibit for us,” said Jennifer Dewey, the art association's executive director. The exhibit features photographs, silk installments and an assemblage of objects coming together to reflect what it feels like to live in an area so connected to the water.
“Michel's art is full of dichotomies and is so appropriate to this region at this time,” said John Valentino, who is on the association's Artist Advisory Board and coordinated the exhibit for the gallery.
“Her work is both monumental and intimate. Her 'Edge of the Marshes' piece is 25 feet long and takes your breath away. Turn around and there are delicate assemblages that speak to the fragility of our environment.”
Varisco said the exhibit will speak to viewers in a multitude of ways. “I think art helps express collective anxieties by looking directly at these anxieties and creating some kind of response, visceral or otherwise. It’s up to the viewer what they take away.
“I can only bring them to the water, so to speak. It’s up to them to drink, and only if they are thirsty,” she said.
“Just Below the Surface” will be on display through March 30 in the Miriam Barranger Gallery of the St. Tammany Art Association, 320 N. Columbia St. in Covington.
A talk with Varisco will take place at the Art House at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 24.
Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. All exhibitions are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated.
For more information, call (985) 892-8650 or email info@sttammanyartassociation.org