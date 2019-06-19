SAFE HAVEN UPDATE: At Slidell’s Military Road Alliance monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. June 19, St. Tammany Parish Government’s Chief Executive Officer Kelly Rabalais will talk about Safe Haven, a multidiscipline, communitywide effort by the parish to create a central location for behavioral health issues.The meeting will be in the cafeteria of Oak Park Village at 2200 East Gause Blvd., Slidell. Rabalais will answer questions after the presentation. For information contact President Robert Broome, 985.643.4565 or at Robert.Broome@softhome.net or visit http://www.militaryroadalliance.org/
LIBRARY SPEAKERS: Sidney Bellard, author of “A Cajun in France,” will share his travel experiences and provide trip-planning tips from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. June 20 at the Causeway Branch of the library, 3457 U.S. 190 in Mandeville.
- Reggie Buck of Lafayette will share his paranormal and astronomical experiences from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. June 22 at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Dr., and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. July 27 at the Causeway Branch, 3457 U.S. 190 in Mandeville.
Register online at sttammanylibrary.org/adult-programs or call the library at 626-9779. Visit www.sttammanylibrary.org for information on library sponsored adult programs.
CREOLE CULTURE ON THE BAYOU: The Louisiana Creole Research Association will host Creole Culture on the Bayou: Coffee & Cousins from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. June 22 fat St. Genevieve Church in Slidell. The event is a casual gathering to discuss heritage, culture and genealogy. www.lacreole.org.
HOME DEDICATION: Habitat for Humanity St. Tammany West celebrated with Jeannie Blocker and her family June 6 at their home dedication. The home was blessed by Pastor Waylon Bailey of First Baptist Church of Covington. Blocker received a hammer and Bible representing all the hard work that went into making her house a home. The Blocker home is the 272nd home for Habitat STW since 1981. To become part of the Habitat home building effort in St. Tammany, visit www.habitatstw.org/.
GARDEN OF THE MONTH: Magnolia Forest Garden Club in Pearl River gave the Garden of the Month award to Joe and Carolyn Wilbourn. Judges were Mary Jean Herman and Suzanne Robinson. This home earned the honor because of its display of yellow day lilies, pink and red roses, purple althea and lavender agapanthus and sculpted spruce trees. Magnolia Forest Garden Club is a federated member of The Louisiana Garden Club Inc., The National Garden Club Inc. and The Deep South Garden Club Inc.
VIRTUAL REALITY: St. Tammany Parish Library will hold a two-part series to explore immersive technologies, including virtual reality and augmented reality. Learn about VR and AR and participate in demonstrations of both, then create VR cardboard goggles and learn to download and use free VR apps. These free events will be held at 2 p.m. Saturdays on the following schedule:
- Part 1: June 29, Madisonville Branch Library, 1123 Main St.
- Part 2: July 13, Madisonville Branch Library.
Participation is limited to adults. Registration is required and participants must bring their a smartphone capable of downloading apps. Register at stpl.bibliocommons.com/events/ or call Slidell at (985) 646-6470 or Madisonville at (985) 845-4819. For information, visit www.sttammanylibrary.org
RECITAL SCHEDULE: The Louisiana Academy of Performing Arts's Covington and Mandeville Schools of Music and Dance will hold vocal and instrumental recitals June 22 at 10:30 a.m., 1:15 p.m., 4 p.m., 6:45 p.m. and 11 a.m. June 23, plus a dance recital at 6:15 p.m. June 23, at Furhmann Auditorium, 128 W. 23rd Ave., Covington. Tickets are $12-$15. For information, visit www.events.laapa.com.
SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATIONS OPEN: Slidell Memorial Hospital is accepting applications for five $1,000 scholarships for local students enrolled in a medical program at an accredited university or college for the 2019-20 year. Applicants and/or their parents/guardians must be St. Tammany residents. Students must be halfway through their curriculum, have a GPA of 2.5 or better, and have unmet financial needs. Packets can be downloaded from slidellmemorial.org/scholarships-internships. Completed applications must be postmarked by June 30. Contact Patient Experience Coordinator Bonnie Rivet at (985) 280-8531 for information.
MASTER GARDENER PROGRAM: The LSU AgCenter in St. Tammany Parish is accepting applications for the Louisiana Master Gardener training program for residents interested in learning more about gardening and becoming volunteers to assist with programs to educate the public. Classroom lecture material will be presented through online videos, and there will be face-to-face labs at 6 p.m. Tuesdays from Aug. 6 to Nov. 5, with a graduation. Labs will be at 1301 N. Florida St., Covington. For more information, contact Will Afton, LSU AgCenter county agent, at (985) 875-2635 or wafton@agcenter.lsu.edu
KIDS' SUMMER ACTIVITIES
STEAM COMING: Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics will be added to the Open Arms Community Center's faith-based summer camp program which runs through Aug. 8 at 1410 Eighth St., Slidell. For more information on rates, dates and registration, visit www.openarmsslidell.org or call (985) 259-4781.
MARITIME MUSEUM CAMP: The Lake Pontchartrain Basin Maritime Museum in Madisonville is offering three, one-week summer camp sessions. The Junior Aquatic Engineer Summer Camp, which introduces campers ages 8-10 to activities focused on science, technology, engineering and math will be July 22-26. Campers will learn to collect, interpret and analyze information through hands-on experiments including building a working submersible model. For information, call (985) 845-9200 or visit lpbmm.org.
HISTORY CAMP: Old Mandeville Historic Association History Camp will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 25-26 for children entering third and fourth grades at Jean Baptiste Lang House, 605 Carroll St., Mandeville. Learn about Louisiana architecture, traditions and culture. Children receive a T-shirt, snack and beverage but provide their own lunch. Cost is $20. For information, email adelefoster@gmail.com or call (504) 723-7714.
DRAMA CAMP: Little Stars Productions will conduct camp from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 22-26, at Cross Gates Family Fitness, 200 N. Military Road, Slidell. Each camp is an introduction to dramatic performance and stage production for ages 5-14 (age 5 must have completed Kindergarten). Cost of $175 per child per week with a $20 one-time registration fee. Register at www.crossgatesclub.com. Before- and aftercare options available. For information, visit www.littlestarsproductions.com or (985) 201-0099. Each camp concludes with a performance.