Incoming Slidell Mayor Greg Cromer struck notes of cooperation and unity at his inauguration Saturday morning in Slidell Municipal Auditorium, ending the solemnities with a ceremony more often seen at weddings — the pouring of colored "unity sand" by the other elected city officials who also took their oaths of office at the same event.
The sand was purple and gold, he said, adding, "I wear an LSU ring."
The inauguration ceremony began with Police Chief Randy Fandal and seven of the nine City Council members marching in, accompanied by spouses or family members, with Cromer and his wife, Peggy, walking in last as the crowd rose to its feet and applauded.
Cromer, who is the 22nd mayor of St. Tammany Parish's largest municipality, took pains to recognize his predecessors in the proceedings. An interview with the five living former mayors was played, and in his remarks, Cromer praised outgoing Mayor Freddy Drennan for building a "strong, solid foundation" for future growth.
He also praised the previous City Council, calling it the best and most cohesive council Slidell has ever had. Five of its members will continue to serve, he noted, calling them proven leaders, but he also praised the four new members as "fresh, intelligent leaders who bring to us expertise in the business world, bring to us education and bring diversity in our council."
Taking their oaths along with Cromer were council members Leslie Denham, District A; David Dunham, District B; Kenneth Tamborella, District E; Kim Harbison, District F; Cynthia King, District G; and at-large members Bill Borchert and Glynn Pichon. Councilmen Val Vanney and Warren Crockett were absent.
Cromer emphasized family in his speech and in the ceremony, with his children leading the Pledge of Allegiance and his father offering a leadership prayer. He began his comments by thanking his parents, siblings, in-laws and finally his wife, with a long, emotional pause that elicited more applause from the audience.
"Without family, we’re not a community, and that's what we are here in Slidell. We're a community," Cromer said. "I saw, after Katrina, the spirit of our people, the way we pulled together, we worked together, we helped each other, families helping families — families living together in tight quarters for weeks and months at a time on end to achieve the goal of putting our city back on track."
Cromer's speech sounded broad themes and didn't delve into specifics about what he hopes to accomplish in the job he said he has "coveted" for 20 years.
His campaign platform stressed the need for economic development with an emphasis on luring high-tech, good-paying jobs to Slidell and his own background as a former project manager in the aerospace industry.
He alluded to that in his remarks, saying that his team includes those who are not "tainted" by government experience but also those who have been "in the trenches" for 30 years. He said he plans to put both types of experience together to improve the community.
During his campaign, Cromer said he wants to make city government more efficient, improving the permitting process and making it possible to do city business online.
He promised Saturday to create "modern government with technologically connected capabilities that will reach all citizens and serve people with convenience, efficiency, openness and respect."
Cromer said the city's new leaders will build an "open, welcoming, business-friendly community that you, our people, will love and want to be a part of and help us grow our economy."
He said the people of Slidell will determine its future. "You are what will drive our change," he said. "You will determine what you want Slidell to be, what you want Slidell to look like, what you want it to become in the future. Together, we will make that happen."
Cromer also said he wants to create regional cooperation and reach out to those in the greater Slidell area, "the 90,000 people that live in Slidell ZIP codes and call themselves Slidellians."
Cromer, who has been the House District 90 representative for 11 years, said he never lost his sense of excitement about serving in the Legislature but is now redirecting it.
"If I lose that feeling, I'll quit, walk away and give it to someone more deserving," he said. "But for now, you’re stuck with me for the next four years."