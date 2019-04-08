Slidell Police arrested a 56-year-old Slidell man Friday night in the robbery of a gas station shortly after midnight Thursday.

Joseph Grant was taken into custody Friday night and booked with one count of simple robbery, according to Daniel Seuzeneau, spokesman for the police department.

Police had released surveillance footage from the robbery at the Shell gas station on Old Spanish Trail and had sought the public's help in identifying the robber.

The video showed a man pull up to the gas station in a black Infinity SUV, and enter, battering the clerk and forcing her to open the cash register before taking cash and cigarettes and fleeing.