Spring lineup

March 23: Helen Gillet & Wazozo perform an eclectic mix of French, contemporary jazz, North Indian, blues and classical styles.

April 6: Walter ‘Wolfman” Washington & the Roadmasters. Washington’s unique guitar style combines rhythm and blues, blues, New Orleans funk and modern jazz.

April 20: New Orleans Cottonmouth Kings perform regularly in New Orleans on Frenchmen Street playing traditional and not-so-traditional New Orleans jazz.

May 11: Lost Bayou Ramblers. The Grammy-winners have evolved as a Cajun band that redefines genre expectations as well as cultural preconceptions.

May 25: The NOLA String Kings is a jazz string trio with John Rankin on guitar, Don Vappie on guitar, tenor banjo, and upright bass, and Matt Rhody on violin and mandolin.

For more information on the Dew Drop Jazz & Social Hall, visit www.dewdropjazzhall.com