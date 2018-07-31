Judge Raymond Childress threw out on Tuesday morning a challenge to John Raymond's candidacy for the state House District 90 seat based on procedural grounds.
Suzanne Parsons Stymiest, a resident of the Slidell-area district, filed suit in 22nd Judicial District Court on Friday alleging that Raymond lived outsides district boundaries.
Raymond's attorney Tony LeMon filed a number of exceptions Tuesday morning including one that the judge said had merit. That exception said no effort had been made to serve Raymond notice of the lawsuit at his domicile.
Raymond, a member of the St. Tammany Parish Republican Committee, is running for the House District 90 seat left vacant when Greg Cromer was elected mayor.