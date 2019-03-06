CARNVIAL PARADES
MYSTIC KREWE OF MARDI PAWS: Sunday, 2 p.m. Mandeville Lakefront. Man’s best friends and their families. “Superpaws” is the theme. Free. (985) 892-0060 or mardipaws.com.
LENTEN SUPPERS
ST. ANSELM CATHOLIC CHURCH: 306 St. Mary St., Madisonville. Fridays through April 12; 4 p.m. Shrimp, catfish and soft-shelled crab. (985) 845-7342;
COMMUNITY EVENTS
TRIVIA NIGHT: Thursday, 7 p.m. Abita Brewhouse, 166 Barbee Road, Covington. Compete against other teams for prizes. abita.com.
FRAGNIAPPE: Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. The Harbor Center, 100 Harbor Center Blvd., Slidell. Marine and reef hobbyists convene with multiple exhibitors. Free. fragniappe.com.
NORTHSHORE GUMBO COOKOFF: Saturday, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Slidell Little Theatre, 2024 Nellie Dr. All-you-can-eat samplings from 30 teams hosted by John “Spud” McConnell. $10. slidelllittletheatre.com.
LAW AND ORDER NIGHT: Saturday, 6:30 p.m. Slidell Elks Lodge, 34212 Elks Road. Law enforcement officials from around the parish in a panel discussion. Free. (985) 641-1266.
BUBBLY ON THE BAYOU: Sunday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Salmen-Fritchie House, 3196 Terrace Ave., Slidell. Rainbow Child Care fundraiser with a Kentucky Derby theme. $65 in advance, $75 at the door. (985) 646-1603 or rainbowccc.org.
SLIDELL ST. PATRICK DAY PARADE: Sunday, 1 p.m. Olde Towne. The 46th annual stroll presented by the Olde Towne Slidell Association with more than 5,000 heads of cabbage being thrown along with 200,000 beads. Free. (985) 641-1105.
HOSPICE HOUSE MEMORIAL BUTTERFLY RELEASE: Sunday, 2-4 p.m. Camp Salmen Nature, 35122 Parish Parkway, Slidell. A celebration of those who have come through the facility. Free. (985) 643-5470 or hospicefoundationofthesouth.org.
NORTHSHORE GARDEN & PLANT SALE: March 15-16, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. St. Tammany Parish Fairgrounds, 1304 N. Columbia St., Covington. More than 45 vendors with all you need for spring planting. $5, 18-under free. (985) 875-2635.
COVINGTON ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE: March 16, noon. Downtown Covington. Third annual parade featuring Irish wolfhounds, dancers, bands and the Kilts of Many Colors, ending with an afternoon-long celebration. covingtoncelticclub.com.
SPRING TREE SYMPOSIUM: March 17, noon-3 p.m. Abita Springs Trailhead, 22049 Main St. The community’s Earth Day celebration is a “Go Green” event with plenty of giveaways. Free. (985) 373-7851 or abitapark.com.
CHEF SOIREE: March 17, 5-9 p.m. Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St. Major fundraiser for at-risk youth in St. Tammany Parish featuring dishes prepared by the community’s leading chefs. $145. (985) 893-2570 or chefsoire.com.
PANCAKE BREAKFAST: March 23, 8-11 a.m. Slidell Lions Club, 356 Cleveland Ave. $6.
JAZZ ON THE BAYOU: March 23-24, 3-7 p.m. Chateau Kole, 35090 Bishop Road, Slidell. The jazz great’s 27th annual fundraiser benefiting Easter Seals and other local charities. $115. (985) 445-3380.
GRANDE ECHAPPE: March 23, 6:30 p.m. Ballet Apetrei, 829 Asbury Dr., Mandeville. Ballet Apetrei’s annual fundraiser featuring music by Dustan Louque and Margaret Herbert, performances by New Orleans Ballet artists and plenty of food and drink. $50. (985) 624-3622.
WOOFSTOCK: March 24, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Castine Center at Pelican Park, 63350 Pelican Dr., Mandeville. Peace, love and doggies! The Northshore Humane Society event features low-cost veterinary care and adoption along with family fun. (985) 892-7387 or northshorehumane.org.
COLUMBIA STREET BLOCK PARTY: March 29, 6:30-9:30 p.m. 200-500 blocks of N. Columbia St., Covington. Classic cars, music and more. Free. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
OLDE TOWNE SLIDELL ANTIQUEs SPRING STREET FAIR: March 30-31, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. First, Second and Erlanger streets, Slidell. The two-day family event features more than 200 booths of antiques, collectibles and arts and crafts plus food and live music on three stages. Free. (985) 710-9122 or slidellantiques.com.
ROCKIN’ THE RAILS – April 4, 5 p.m., Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St. Music, food and more. Free. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
ARTS EVENING CULTURAL FESTIVAL: April 6, 4-9 p.m. Olde Town Slidell. One of the largest events of its kind on the north shore featuring art, food, live music, dancing, dining and shopping. More than 100 artists will display their work. Free. (985) 646-4375 or myslidell.com.
MUSIC
GLYN BAILEY: Friday, noon-2 p.m. English Tea Room & Eatery, 734 E. Rutland St., Covington. Free. (985) 898-3988 or englishtearoom.com.
L’AMOUR: Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Slidell Municipal Auditorium, 2056 Second St. LPO conductor Earl Lee and featured violinist Byron Tauchi feature romantic works by Mozart, Beethoven, Bizet and others. $37-$20. (504) 523-6530 or lpomusic.com.
STEVE PISTORIUS & THE SOUTHERN SYNCOPATORS: Saturday, 6:30 p.m. Dew Drop Jazz and Social Hall, 430 Lamarque St., Mandeville. A salute to the music of Bunk Johnson launches the Dew Drop’s spring season. $10. dewdropjazzhall.com.
JAMES BASS & THE L.A. BLUES HOUNDS: 9 p.m. Saturday. Ruby’s Roadhouse, 840 Lamarque St., Mandeville. (985) 626-9748 or rubysroadhouse.com.
SUGAR BOMB: March 15, 5 p.m. Terra Bella Village, 141 Terra Bella Dr., Covington, Opening night of the spring concert series. Free. (985) 871-7171 or terrabellavillage.com.
SUNSET AT THE LANDING: March 15, 6 p.m. Columbia Street Landing, 100 N. Columbia St., Covington. Opening night of the concert series. Free. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
ABITA OPRY: March 16, 7 p.m. Abita Springs Town Hall, 22161 Level St. Opening night of the spring season featuring the Steve Anderson Group, Big Easy Playboys, Fall River Station and Riverside Ramblers. $15. abitaopry.com.
WITNESS: March 17, 5 p.m. Heritage Park, Slidell. Opening show of the Bayou Jam Series. Free. (985) 646-4375 or myslidell.com
MICHAEL GURT: March 17, 5 p.m. Christ Church, 120 S. New Hampshire St., Covington. The pianist performs as part of the Third Sunday Concert Series. Free. (985) 892-3177 or christchurchcovington.com.
FAURE REQUIEM: March 22, 7:30 p.m. and March 24, 4 p.m. Christ Episcopal Church, 120 S. New Hampshire St., Covington. The Northlake Performing Arts Society presents an evening of French classics. $21, 10-under free. (985) 276-9335 or npassingers.com.
CHASE TYLER BAND: March 22, 6:30 p.m. Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St. Opening night of the Mandeville Live! series. Free. (985) 624-3147 or cityofmandeville.com.
HELEN GULLET & WAZOZO: March 23, 6:30 p.m. Dew Drop Jazz and Social Hall, 430 Lamarque St., Mandeville. $10. dewdropjazzhall.com.
BUSKER FESTIVAL: March 24, 11:30 a.m. Abita Springs Trailhead Park, 22161 Level St. The ninth annual festival honoring street musicians featuring Zach Bryson & the Meat Rack, The Bad Penny Pleasure Makers, Crazy Arms, Shake ‘Em Jazz Band, Dr. Bird and the Beak Division and Tuba Skinny. Benefits the Trailhead Museum. Free. (985) 871-5327 or trailheadmuseum.org.
AARON FORET: March 30, 6 p.m. Land O’ Pines Campground, 17145 Million Dollar Road, Covington. $12 adults, $8 children. (985) 892-6023 or camplop.com.
REDLINE: 5 p.m. March 31. Heritage Park, Slidell. The Bayou Jam series continues. Free. (985) 646-4375 or myslidell.com.
THE TELEGRAPH SALESMEN: April 6, 6:30 p.m. Pontchartrain Vineyards, 81250 Old Military Road, Bush. First night of the Jazz ‘N the Vines concert series. $10. (985) 892-9742 or pontchartrainvineyards.
THEATER
PROOF: Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m., Sunday, 2 p.m. Slidell Little Theatre, 2024 Nellie Dr. A young woman deals with the death of her father. $25. (985) 643-0556 or slidelllittletheatre.com.
THE UNEXPECTED GUEST: March 9-10, 16-17 and 22-24. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays. 30 by Ninety Theatre, 880 Lafayette St., Mandeville. An Agatha Christie murder mystery. $19 adults; $17 senior/military; $14 students. (844) 843-3090 or 30byninety.com.
LAURA: March 15-31. Fridays and Saturdays, 8 p.m., Sundays 2 p.m. Playmakers Community Theatre, 19106 Playmakers Road., Covington. Noir tale of a police detective falling for a mysterious woman. $30-$15. (985) 893-1671 or playmakersinc.com.
MAMA MIA: March 15-April 6. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Cutting Edge Theater, 767 Robert Blvd., Slidell. The hit musical featuring the songs of Abba. $38-$30. (985) 643-0556 or slidelllittletheater.com.
AUDITIONS
THE GREAT BIG DOORSTOP: Sunday and Monday, 6:30 p.m. 30byNInety Theatre, 880 Lafayette St., Mandeville. (844) 843-3090 or 30byninety.com.
ART
JUST BELOW THE SURFACE: Daily through March 23. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. St. Tammany Art House, 320 N. Columbia St., Covington. Featuring the work of photographer Michel Varisco. Free. sttammanyartassociation.org.
ART SPEAKS: Daily through Monday. St. Tammany Parish Public Library, 555 Robert Blvd., Slidell. Art that evokes emotions and memory is featured. Free. slidellartleague.org.se.
SALAD DAYS: Tuesdays-Fridays through March 22, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Slidell Cultural Center, 2055 Second St. Recognizing St. Tammany student artists. (985) 646-4375 or myslidell.com.
SECOND SATURDAY ART WALK: Saturday, 6-9 p.m. Downtown Covington. Monthly evening of gallery sales and dining specials. Free. covla.com.
DANCES
SLIDELL CHRISTIAN SINGLES: Saturday, 8 p.m. St. Luke’s Family Center, 910 Cross Gates Blvd., Slidell. Music by Jake & the Nifty '50s. $15. (504) 432-3095.
OZONE SQUARES: Monday, 7:30 p.m. Greater Covington Center, 317 N. Jefferson St. Kevin Cozad is the caller. ozonesquares.com.
NORTHSHORE CAJUN DANCERS: 8 p.m. Abita Springs Town Hall, 22161 Level St. Bruce Daigrepont performs. $9 members; $11 non-members. (504) 583-8603.
BOOKS
CHRIS YANOLE: Saturday, noon. Barnes & Noble, 3414 U.S. 190, Mandeville. The author discusses his book, “Lucky Enough,” and leads a writing exercise. Free. (985) 626-8884 or barnesandnobel.com.
KID STUFF
BARNES & NOBLE STORYTIMES: Saturdays, 11 a.m. 3414 U.S. 190, Mandeville – March 9, 'You Are My Happy'; March 16, 'How to Catch a Leprechaun'; March 23 – 'Little Big Truck'; March 30 – 'We Are Gardeners.' (985) 626-8884 or barnesandnoble.com.
NATURE EXPLORERS: March 15 and 29, 9:30 a.m. Bayou Lacombe Visitors Center, 61389 La. 434, Lacombe. Educational program for youngsters 6 and under about animals and their habitats. Free. (985) 882-2025 or fws.gov/southeastlouisiana.
CAMELLIA CITY KIDS FUN FEST: March 30, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Heritage Park, 1701 Bayou Lane, Slidell. Pony rides, music, a petting zoo and more at the fourth annual project of Leadership Northshore. $5. (504) 914-9301 or facebook.com/camelliacityfunfest.
OUTDOORS
NORTHLAKE NATURE CENTER: 23135 U.S. 190, Mandeville. Friday, noon: Storywalk! presented by the St. Tammany Parish public library; Sunday, 2 p.m.: Backyard Garden Tea and Paddle; Monday, 6 p.m.: Line Dancing with Jeanne Schramm; Tuesday, 1 p.m.: Kundalini Yoga with Sally Dunn; March 13, 20, 1 p.m.: Nature Walk and Titivation; March 22 and 27, 7 p.m.: Moonlight Hike and Marshmallow Melt; March 23, 9 a.m.: Walk in the Woods and Medicinal Plants; March 24, 8 a.m.: Dog Wag and Walk; March 26, 6 p.m.: Twilight Bicycling on the Back Trails; March 29, noon: All About Nature book club; March 30, 9 a.m.: Louisiana Iris Bloom Celebration, (985) 626-1238 or northlakenature.org.
GUIDED CANOE TOURS: Saturday. 9 a.m.-noon. Big Branch National Wildlife Refuge, Bayou Cane Boat Launch, Lacombe. The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Services offers free tours of Bayou Lacombe. Equipment provided. (985) 892-2015.
GREAT LOUISIANA BIRDFEST: April 5-8. Times vary. Northlake Nature Center, U.S. 190 across from Fontainebleau State Park. Birders are given the chance to view many of St. Tammany Parish’s favorite viewing spots in the 23rd annual event presented by the nature center. Both experts and novices can take guided trips either on foot or via pontoon books or canoes. $5 to $45. (985) 626-1238 or northlakenature.org.