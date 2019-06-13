The Town of Abita Springs is under a boil water advisory after pressure dropped in the town's water supply Wednesday night.
Residents called town officials about 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday to report decreased water pressure in town. Public works employees were dispatched to the municipal water well on La. 36 East and discovered that an electrical malfunction caused the pressure to drop below 20 pounds per square inch.
The boil water advisory was issued as a precautionary measure and public works crews are working currently on repairs.
Water samples will be sent to the Louisiana Department of Health for testing with results expected between 24 and 48 hours.
The city will notify citizens when the boil water advisory ends. Updates will be shared here, as well as on the Town of Abita Springs website and Facebook page.