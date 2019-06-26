First in class in the Slidell High School Class of 2019 are Collin Joseph Gerard Aupied, Joseph Irish Caldwell, Carson Patrick Canulette, Bradley Thomas d’Aquin, Briana Joycelyn Hackett, Evrett Lucas Koslosky, Kathryn Clair Simon and Niana Zanell Tyner. Recognized as top in class are Kassandra Mariel Canales, Abby Elizabeth Herdliska and Aaliyah Danielle Strickland.
Aupied, the son of Rachel and Chris Aupied, plans to double major in biochemistry and music at LSU.
Caldwell, the son of Amelia and David Caldwell, plans to major in chemistry and minor in business at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Canulette, the son of Charlene and Andrew Canulette, plans to double major in economics and engineering at Washington and Lee University.
D’Aquin, the son of Rhonda and Thomas d’Aquin, plans to double major in mechanical and electrical engineering at the University of New Orleans.
Hackett, the daughter of Treva and Brian Hackett, plans to major in political science at Loyola University.
Koslosky, the son of Melissa and Doug Koslosky, plans to major in aerospace engineering at Mississippi State University.
Simon, the daughter of Jennifer and David Simon, plans to double major in mathematics and chemistry at Mississippi State.
Tyner, the daughter of Nina and Willie Tyner, plans to major in software engineering at LSU.
Canales, the daughter of Maria Elena and Luis Canales, plans to major in nursing at LSU.
Herdliska, the daughter of Robin and George Herdliska, plans to major in meteorology at Mississippi State.
Strickland, the daughter of Tracy Stokes-Ducre and Clarence Strickland, plans to major in nursing at Southern University.
The other honor graduates in the Slidell High School Class of 2019 are: Janea Almeta Gray Bedford, Arianna Marie Boyer, Victoria Louise Capace, Faith Nicole Carey, Rose Mary Carlson, Hannah Marie Cauley-March, Zoe Aurora Elizabeth Christie and Taylor Lisa Coffey.
Also, Kaylee Lauren Corbett, Gabriel Jay Cutrer, Bailey Anne Danton, Angel Keishan Fisher, Maxwell Peter Ford, Ethan Joseph Forster, Mckenzie Elizabeth Fugate, Cameron Reese Gabriel, Jordan Elizabeth Groh and Emma Leigh Guillot.
Also, Ashley Monique Henry, Hailie Alexis Homrighausen, Makayla Nicole Hurt, Chantel Nicole Johnson, Alisha Belle Kirkland, Kathren Ellen Kraus, Sara Marie Kreemer, Jillian Taylor Krieger and Maily Thi Luu.
Also, Kaitlyn Alicia Martin, Christopher James Mathis, Toinjé Monique Maxson, Collin Alexander Mitchell, Angel Thuyvan Pham, Olivia Joy Redman, Olivia Diane Rogers and Savannah Nicole Russell.
Also, Maegan Richette Smith, Dalton Guy Thayer, Claire Bayle Tonry, Noah Tanner Varnado, Kandis Renee Wahl, Jessica Constance Ward, Taylor Paige Wheeler and Sara Mae Wichterich.
The other members of the Class of 2019 are: Amber Lee Adams, Da'Qunna Deshawn Adams, Morgan Garrett Alexander, Alexander Nicholas Allen, Hayden Michael Anderson, Danielle Nicole Arbo, Jeremiah Arrington, Devin Allen Artigue, Kyla Nichole Babin, Christopher Joseph Baquet Jr. and Hailey Marie Barbot.
Also, Ethan Warren Barnes, Thomas Henry Barrois Jr., Camryn Janae Batiste, Victoria Lorchid Baudier, Lauren Gabrielle Bekowski, Harleigh Brooke Berns, Jeremy Michael Bertaut, Jadon Ahmed Bijou, Skyler Rae Bilich, Cedric Sherrod Bloxson Jr. and Kevin Ryu Boatner.
Also, Dshante Daqueen Bolden, Brennon Michael Bondi, Austin Blake Bonnaffons, Jolie Carmen Boyd, Shyann Mckenzie Boyd-Acker, Hailey Christine Brinson, Jessica Ann Brisbin, Diamond Sadé Brock, Lillian Hope Brown, Kerionne Brown and Tyran Sheron Brulé.
Also, Taylor Marie Buccaran, Charles Michael Burchfield Jr., Ishmael Zahir Burdine, Antonae Kimmya Burnett, Daniel Jacob Burris, Anthony Rolando Cabrera, Jasmine Sophia Melissa Cambridge, Sarah Melissa Campbell, Christian Michael Camper and Marcus Devon Candiff.
Also, Andrew James Cannella, Grace Rebecca Carlberg, Rebekah Dianne Carswell, Ja'Hon Allen Casborn, Jaundé Ya Ovyonce Charles and Sarah Brook Chetta.
Also, Kora Madison Ciruti, Caden Joseph Clark, Tristan Logan Clayton, Devin Michael Cloud, Cade Patton Collier, Antonio Joseph Colunga, Sean Christopher Conaway, Kyla Marie Cook, Joshua Adam Corwin and Cecelia Dominique Cousins.
Also, Alyssa Ann Cox, Kayla Rose Culotta, Kennedy Kathryn Cure, Elijah James Dabney, De'Shawn De'Niro Daniels, Trey Anthony Davis and Quinton Tyronne Dawson Jr.
Also, Cafrey Delco, Ethan Tremaine Domino, Jamyra Nashaé Donaldson, Joshua Nicholas Doyle, Dillon Michael Ducre, Madalyn Angelle Dupuis, Sadie Marie Dvorak, Jessalee Fate Ariel Earley, Emily Caroline Eastridge, Rosie Lee Edwards, Davin Daniel Eidson and Brandon Bobby Ellis.
Also, Alexus Maria Escalera Shellnutt, Christopher Michael Eskine, Tiana Marie Espinosa, Joscelan Elizabeth Favre, Preston Taylor Fedoroff, Charles Keon Fix, Tyler Joseph Flattmann, Rebecca Lynn Fleming, Maxwell Peter Ford and Yorel De'Jeané Francis.
Also, Matthew Alexander Galbreth, Makayla Jainaye Gallien, Ashley Elizabeth Gettle, Calleigh Crystal Giglio, Kathryn Reneé Gillespie, Cheyenne Clea Gillette, Marcus Daniel Glover, Andrew Lynch Gonzalez, Mario Gabriel Gonzalez and Ashton Taylor Gosnell.
Also, Cameryn Nicole Griffin, Tyler Michael Grund, Jacob Alexander Guidry, Brock Taylor Guillot, Justin Gerard Guillot, Carlos Pioquinto Gutierrez, Johnathan Andrew Haaga, Brett Taylor Harrington and Cherie Faith Harris.
Also, Christopher Joseph Harris, Emmanuelle Blake Harris, Tylor Joshua Harris, Kaden Alexander Harvey, Matthew Edmond Hayes, Seth Blake Heflin, Patrick Joseph Heim, Victoria Rae Heine and Robert Dennis Henderson III.
Also, David Jeremiah Herod, Jason Travis-Lawrence Hodge, Kerel Devon Hollins, Janaé Lorraine Hopkins, Zachary Nathaniel Hughes, Karen Aniya Jackson, Olivia Marie Jackson, Jacquera Candice Jarvis, Catherine Pearle Jernigan and Makayla Rose Jimenez.
Also, Geremy Odester Thomas Johnson, Clarence Johns Jones, Jailen Royal Jones, Kairiana Nicole Jones, TréVon Donavon Jones, Lyric Alexis Kahoe, Leslie Ann Kararick, Kamili Amyrous Keebler, Jace Lawryn Keeby and Seth Alexander Kimble.
Also, Christian Rachard Kirksey, Ashley Nicole Klobas, Alexis Lynn Kooke, Grace Abigail Ladner, Amari Mckaila Landor, Jordan Pierce Landry, Mikayla Renee Langston and Gage Joseph Larsen.
Also, Ray'Chanell Torrion Latules, Triston Gregory Lear, Audrey Jeanette Leblanc, Kieran Allen Ledwith, Seth Michael Lee, Cooper David Lejeune, Amber Nicole Le'Tendré, Destiny Breion Lewis, Emanuel Jahiem Lewis, Winston Lacey Llopis, Yunique Xykai Lloyd and Irvin Jaciel Luna-Chavira.
Also, Brielle Raylyn Mackey, Cameron Nathan Madine, Mason Michael Marques, Alexandria Martinez, Jared Allen Mayeux, Antonio Ricardo Mazariegos, Ciara Elise McCall, Autumn Elizabeth McCarroll and Eulalia Dreanna McCoy.
Also, Courtney Marie McFadden, Brooke Ashton McKinley, Scott Vincent McKnight II, Preston Joseph McMahan, Clayton Robert McQueen, Hannah Leighann Mears, Bradley Rafael Medina, Caroline Elizabeth Meltz, Aidan Reid Milford, Kimberly Monica Molder and Tariq Adrienne Moody.
Also, Jordan Ashley Moore, Brandon Paul Morgan, Austin Blake Moring, Shakayla Verni Mosely, Jamel Lee Packer, Lauren Annmarie Panks, Paige Michelle Panks, Nicholas Austin Payne, Aniya La'Shai Payton, Moreill Deshawn Payton, Alexa Claire Pearl, Andrew Ryan Pearson, Jordan Kardai Roosevelt Pee, Ajaylen Javon Pepp, Maycee Elsie Perrie and Diamond Jarmanna Peters.
Also, Kobie Matthew Pettis, Isabella Amiell Phillips, Brice Ferenc Pier, Keaja Dajanae Pittman, Emily Jane Polanco, Joseph Javier Pomfrey, Candace Monica Printers, Delilah Reyes, Hailey Mercedes Reynolds and Jovontay Herbert Richard.
Also, Jada Linda Rivera, Jaylynn Alyssa Roberson, Tizian Lee Roberson, DéAndré Jalen Roberts, Nicholas Paul Robin, Matthew Robinson Jr., Keriona Nicole Robinson, Kemberly Eugenia Robles, Danilo Gabriel Rodriguez, Logan Blake Ruano and Maalik Ruffin.
Also, Savannah Grace Russell, Cameron Nicholas Ryals, Jason Edward, Samuel, Briley Fox Sanders, Dominique Dartan Sanders, Lonnie Edward Sanders, Justin Joseph San Salvador, Haleigh Noelle Sartalamacchia, Laurie Elizabeth Schenck, Noel Taylor Schonhoff and Alyssa Jordan Seal.
Also, Brooke Ashley Seifert, Caleb Shane Self, Blake Mitchell Simmons, Dicheono Tito Simmons, Amie Elizabeth Simoneaux, Ethan Lane Skyles, Christopher Aaron Small Jr., Hailey Thereasa Sonnier, Macy Shay Stallings and Jasmine Sierra Stallworth.
Also, Mara Jade Elizabeth Stodard, Alexandra Irene Stoltz, Delaney Camille Stovall, Seth Patrick Stowe, Brandon Christopher Sturcken, Mollie Lynn Suprean, Hailey Debra Teal, Sydney Alyssa Tervalon, Patrick Eugene Thomas and Jaide Kristen Thompson.
Also, Jerry Ottis Thompson, Ter'esa Mon'ique Tillman, Taylor Briann Torregano, Bailey Nicole Toth, Kayden Lee Townsend, Zachery Michael Townsend, Katlyn Michelle Tucker and Haylie Elizabeth Turnage.
Also, Grant Douglas Upston, Jared Miguel Valero, Fernando-Antonio Villeda-Garcia, Kendriell De'auna Vince, Savannah Vorenkamp, Courtney John Walterhouse, Gabrielle Leigh Ware, Kolby Mason Warren and Jovante Marcques Washington.
Also, Anthoney John Webb, Jacob David White, Devonte Charles Whitely, Leonard Michael Williams Jr., Charles Anthony Williams, Ty'Kieralyn K. Williams and Josh Carson Wills.
Also, Kelsey Brionna Wills, Colby Matthew Wilson, Jacob Ja'mal Wilson, Kristan Lee Wilson, Savannah René Wilson, Jeannette Christine Wintter, Kaylor Thea Yates, Jon Davis Chadrick York and Christopher Joseph Young.