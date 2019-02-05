A Lacombe man who used two weapons to shoot at a vehicle after he stopped on Louisiana 434 was arrested at his home where St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's deputies discovered what was described in a news release as an "arsenal" of weapons.
Ronald Bonnaffons Jr., 53, was booked into St. Tammany Parish jail on counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and aggravated criminal damage to property, according to a news release.
A motorist driving eastbound on Interstate 12 had called the Sheriff's Office at about 11 a.m. Tuesday to report that he saw a driver with two guns. The armed driver exited the interstate and headed south on La. 434, driving a short distance before stopping in the middle of the road, according to the Sheriff's Office.
He produced a handgun and began firing at a vehicle that had stopped behind him. The driver got out of his vehicle, using it as a shield, as Bonnaffons used a second weapon, a shotgun, to continue firing.
Bonnaffons fled but was located shortly thereafter at his home on Little Dixie Ranch Road. Deputies executing a search warrant found a variety of firearms, including rifles, and ammunition and knives.