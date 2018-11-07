The St. Tammany Parish Library recently announced its employee of the year award recipients. These awards are special because nominations come from co-workers.
Librarian of the Year Sue Ryan is manager of the Slidell Branch, where she has worked for almost 10 years. After working as a reference librarian there, she moved to the Covington Branch as branch manager. Four years later, she brought her management skills back to Slidell.
Ryan was nominated because she “is wonderful to work with, always bringing excitement and a smile to work. She builds up her staff with compliments and celebrates a job well done.”
Grace Stark, Part-time Employee of the Year, has worked at the Pearl River Branch since 2009. Stark leads the branch’s book club and handcraft group. She was nominated for the award for her positive attitude and superior customer service.
“I love how our small branch in Pearl River impacts the lives of the people in our community. Some of the best things about my job are getting to know people, hearing their stories and helping them,” Stark said.
Full-time Employee of the Year Seth Mattei has worked at the library for four years at the Slidell, Lacombe and South Slidell branches. He is studying library information science at the University of Southern Mississippi.
Mattei was nominated for the award because “he exemplifies everything a library employee should be. He has taken new staff under his wing and greets every patron with a smile.”
JoAnna Reeves, Rookie of the Year, has been the children’s librarian at the Mandeville Branch for a year. She was nominated for her enthusiasm, joy and her willingness to volunteer for projects like teaching the entire parish to play “We Will Rock You” on the kazoo through video.
“I am very excited to have won an award, but I am also humbled and honored to be recognized by my co-workers. I feel very fortunate to work in a place where my efforts are appreciated and where employees are given the opportunities and support needed to succeed,” Reeves said.
Events Nov. 7-14
READ WITH A PUP: Children ages 5-9 can practice reading aloud to a trained therapy dog at 3:30 p.m. at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Dr.; at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St.; and at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call the South Slidell Branch at (985) 781-0099, the Madisonville Branch at (985) 845-4819 or the Slidell Branch at (985) 646-6470.
THE TRUFFLE HONEYS CONCERT: The Friends of the Slidell Library will sponsor a concert by The Truffle Honeys, a trio that sings pop, jazz, folk and Broadway tunes, at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
HOLIDAY CARD CRAFT: Adults can create their own holiday card at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
TEEN STUDY HALL: Teens will have a quiet place to study and can get research help from a librarian at 3 p.m. Thursday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Dr., and at 3 p.m. Monday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call the South Slidell Branch at (985) 781-0099 or the Madisonville Branch at (985) 845-4819.
VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES: Gwen Byars of Volunteers of America will share information about our community’s volunteer needs and the benefits of volunteerism at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Causeway Branch, 3457 U.S. 190. For information, call (985) 626-9779.
BASIC YOGA: Adults will learn the basics of yoga at 10 a.m. Friday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Dr. For information, call (985) 781-0099.
SMARTPHONE BASICS: Adults can learn what a smartphone can offer them at 1 p.m. Friday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St.; at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Mandeville Branch, 844 Girod St.; and at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Causeway Branch, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville. For information, call the Madisonville Branch at (985) 845-4819, the Mandeville Branch at (985) 626-4293, or the Causeway Branch at (985) 626-9779.
VETERANS DAY PRESENTATION: Dr. Bill Robison will discuss the Battle of Britain, Winston Churchill and America’s entry into World War II at 2 p.m. Friday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
TEEN IN-SERVICE OPPORTUNITY: Teens who would like to be a one-time library volunteer and earn service hours for school can volunteer from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call teen librarian Abby Mayfield at (985) 845-4819.
HARRY POTTER FUN DAY: Teens can get ready for “The Crimes of Grindewald” with a viewing of “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” (PG 13) while enjoying butter beer and “Monster Book of Monsters” treats at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
JAPANESE DANCE: Sugai Barker will teach traditional Japanese folk dances at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
DRIVING EXAM RESOURCES: Teens will learn about the library’s free resources for driving-test preparation at 5 p.m. Monday at the Mandeville Branch, 844 Girod St. For information, call (985) 626-4293.
MANDEVILLE BOOK CLUB: The club will discuss “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy” by John LeCarré at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Mandeville Branch, 844 Girod St. For information about the club, call branch manager Jenny Mayer at (985) 626-4293.
INTERMEDIATE COMPUTER CLASS: Adults who know the basics of using a computer will expand their computing skills at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
FACT OR FAKE CLASS: Adults can learn how to tell real information from scams and how to tell real news from fake news at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
RETIREMENT FINANCE CLASS: Adults can learn strategies to manage sustainable income and expenses to stay on track financially when planning for retirement at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
CAUSEWAY BOOK CLUB: The club will discuss “The Japanese Lover” at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Causeway Branch, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville. For information about the club, call branch manager Sally McKissack at (985) 626-9779.
WINDOWS 10 CLASS: Adults will receive an introduction to Windows 10 at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
TEEN PUMPKIN SPICE CRAFT: Teens can spice up their skin-care routine by creating pumpkin spice soap and sugar scrub at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
TEEN BOARD GAME EVENT: Teens can enjoy an afternoon playing games at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Abita Springs Branch, 71683 Leveson St. For information, call (985) 893-6285.
SCRABBLE NIGHT: Adults can meet new friends while strengthening their spelling and vocabulary skills at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Lacombe Branch, 28027 U.S. 190. For information, call (985) 882-7858.
FLUXX GAME NIGHT: Adults will enjoy the card game with ever-changing rules at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.