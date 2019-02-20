SCHOLARSHIPS AVAILABLE: Northshore Technical Community College in Lacombe is offering a full-tuition scholarship to a 2019 graduating high school senior or graduating WorkReady U — Adult Education student from St. Tammany, Washington, St. Helena, Tangipahoa and Livingston parishes enrolling full-time in the Maritime Technology program during the 2019-20 academic year. The scholarship is for two consecutive semesters, for a maximum total scholarship award of $5,000 (fall and spring semesters only). For information and application, see northshorecollege.edu/financial-aid/scholarships.
SWANK HONOR: Dr. Lorett Swank, of Covington, has received the Outstanding First-Year Student Advocate Award, one of 10 presented nationally by the National Resource Center for the First-Year Experience and Students in Transition. She is the director of Southeastern Louisiana University's Center for Student Excellence.
GEORGIA TECH: Two area residents recently received degrees from George Institute of Technology in Atlanta. Beatrice Adejoke Adebisi, of Covington, received a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering. Greta Shallenberger, of Mandeville, received a Bachelor of Science degree in biomedical engineering.
LA TECH: Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines, has initiated local students Ethan Desforges, of Covington, and Erin Geohegan and Anna Opel, both of Mandeville.
UNIVERSITY OF DALLAS: Jean-Paul Juge, of Madisonville, and Teresa Vall, of Covington, have been named to the dean's list at the University of Dallas. Students must earn a 3.5 GPA or higher for the listing at the Catholic university.
HOFSTRA UNIVERSITY: Emma Hladky, of Covington, has been named to the dean's list at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York. Students much maintain at least a 3.5 GPA to earn a spot on the list.
UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO: Katherine Stolin, of Madisonville, has earned first honors at the University of San Diego. Students must have at least a 3.65 GPA to make the list at the Catholic university.
UPPER IOWA UNIVERSITY: Robert Blanchard, of Lacombe, and Sandra Price, of Slidell, have been named to the dean's list at the Fayette, Iowa, university. Students must be full time and have a minimum 3.5 GPA for the semester.
RUNNER UP: Natalie Magee, of Covington, was the first runner up in the Miss William Carey University Pageant held recently at the school's Hattiesburg, Mississippi, campus. An intercultural studies and English double major, Magee wants to become an international missionary.
PA PROGRAM: Xavier University, of Louisiana, and Ochsner Health System will launch a new Physician Assistant program in January 2020. The 28-month, full-time graduate program, which leads to a master’s degree in health sciences, is comprised of three semesters of classroom instruction followed by 16 months of clinical training within the Ochsner Health System. For information and applications, see www.xula.edu/physician-assistant-program or call (504) 520-5119.