Mary DuBuisson, a former small business owner and legislative assistant, was elected Dec. 8 to complete an unexpired term for the State House District 90 seat in eastern St. Tammany Parish.
DuBuisson collected 61 percent of votes (3,868) in the runoff election. Until July 1, the seat was occupied by her former boss, Rep. Greg Cromer, who was elected Mayor of Slidell earlier this year.
John Raymond, a pastor and general manager of a Christian radio station, got 39 percent (2,485 votes) in the runoff.
DuBuisson and Raymond advanced from a field of four candidates seeking to replace Cromer. Attorneys Sean Morrison, a Democrat, and Brian Glorioso, a Republican, finished third and fourth, respsectively, in the general election held Nov. 6. Both endorsed DuBuisson in the runoff.
“I’m obviously thrilled by this outcome and look forward to serving the people of Slidell and Pearl River,” DuBuisson said.
DuBuisson also told election night supporters that she will seek a full term to the House seat next October.
In Abita Springs, Town Alderman Dan Curtis received 66 percent (463 votes) to defeat incumbent Greg Lemons (239) in a runoff for mayor.
Both are Republicans.
Lemons, who sought his third term as Abita Springs' mayor, drew four opponents in the primary. Curtis, a school teacher, led the five-candidate field, which was an indicator to some that Lemons’ future as mayor was in doubt.
Lemons, a retired electrical engineer, said his background as a project manager made him the candidate for the job. Curtis said the town’s Board of Alderman found it frustrating to work with Lemons, which he said was why only one of five members sought re-election to that board.
In Pearl River, Jack Sessions narrowly defeated Chris Culotta, 53 percent to 47 percent, to be the town’s next police chief.
Sessions received 398 votes and Culotta got 357 in the runoff election. Incumbent JJ Jennings finished third in November primary.
There were two run-off elections for seats on the St. Tammany Parish School Board.
In District 8 in the Pearl River and Slidell areas, former Pearl River High School Principal Mike Winker defeated incumbent Peggy Seeley 59 percent to 41 percent. Winkler garnered 1,458 votes to 997 votes for Seeley.
In District 11 in western Slidell, retired teacher Tammy Lamy won 76 percent of the vote to 24 percent for Maurice Doucette. Lamy, who earned 1,410 votes to Doucette's 435, will replace incumbent Bob Womack, who finished third in the primary election.
Seven of 15 School Board members will be new to the board. Three incumbents were defeated and four incumbents didn’t seek re-election.
A 1-mil, 10-year renewal to fund operations at the St. Tammany Parish Animal Shelter passed 59-percent to 41 percent. In all, 28,071 votes were cast in that parish-wide election (or 15.9 percent of registered voters.)
Voters in the Pearl River area voted 60 percent to 40 percent to fund a 10-mill renewal to support operations at St. Tammany Parish Fire Protection District No. 11. And in the Slidell area, 70 percent of voters passed a 5-year, $96 annual property fee for drainage concerns in Parish Drainage District No. 4.