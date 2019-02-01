Breaking her silence for the first time since her shoplifting arrest came to light, St. Tammany Parish School Board member Sharon Lo Drucker said Friday that she apologizes for any "discordant" feelings but will not resign from her seat.
The other board members had issued a statement late Thursday asking Drucker to step down.
"I extend my genuine apology for any discordant feelings that my misdemeanor matter has created within our community and the St. Tammany Parish School Board," Drucker said in a prepared statement. "I take full responsibility for my actions and am participating in the diversion program, seeking treatment which does not conflict with my commitment as a school board member."
Drucker said that since her election in 2014, she has made positive contributions, advocated for academic excellence and represented her constituents well.
"My hard work continues to this day. I have no plans to resign my school board seat. I regret any distractions this situation has caused from the good works of our school system," she said.
She was re-elected late last year after her arrest became public knowledge.
Last July, Drucker was stopped at a Covington-area Walmart and arrested by a St. Tammany Sheriff's Office deputy for putting hair-care products, a package of soup mix, a key lime and other items in her purse and not paying for them.
The total value of the items was $58.25.
After pleading not guilty to misdemeanor theft in October, Drucker has since entered a diversion program.
In her statement Friday, she also thanked supporters, "who have reached out to me as I mend from this incident. "