An evening filled with laughter was the perfect way to honor a young woman whose life was lost to cancer but whose passionate spirit lives on with her friends and loved ones.
Kelly Kicking Cancer recently held its fourth annual fall gala, "An Evening in the Vineyard,” at the Fleur de Lis Event Center in Mandeville.
Marvin Lee, comedian and actor who can be seen on the hit TV show “The Walking Dead,” entertained guests with stand-up comedy and served as auctioneer. Also among the festivities were Louisiana-style food, cocktails, a “wine pull,” a “jewelry pull,” silent auction and raffle drawing. Master of ceremonies was WVUE-FOX 8 meteorologist Shelby Latino.
Kelly Kicking Cancer is a nonprofit foundation that raises awareness about the efforts to eradicate brain cancer. The organization honors the late Kelly O’Mahoney by supporting research toward a cure. O’Mahoney was a Fontainebleau High School graduate and dean’s list student and athlete at Mississippi College. She was diagnosed with anaplastic astrocytoma, a rare type of brain cancer, and lost her battle in 2014.
“Kelly Kicking Cancer is an all-volunteer organization,” said President Susie O’Mahoney. “The funds raised go to the Kenneth R. Peak Brain & Pituitary Treatment Center in Houston, and to two scholarships in Kelly’s name.”
For more information, go to kellykickingcancer.org.
Circus event benefits cancer care
Magical entertainment, fine dining, games and high-end auctions were among the fun and intrigue under the big top during “THE Gala,” held recently to benefit patients and families of the St. Tammany Cancer Center.
THE Gala was held at the Southern Hotel in downtown Covington, where guests were treated to the many delights of the circus, including acrobats, juggling clowns, burlesque dancers and live music. Local oncologist Dr. Jay Saux led the live auction entertainment as a clown, befitting the evening’s theme.
The St. Tammany Hospital Foundation signature event was presented by HUB International. A Champagne patron party also was held to celebrate the effort.
Entertainers included the New Orleans Piano Maniacs, Messy Cookers Jazz Band, Carl Mack Presents and Rock-It Productions.
THE Gala evolved from the Benefits of Home Gala, an annual fundraising event for the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. The St. Tammany Cancer Center is a partnership between St. Tammany Parish Hospital, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center and Ochsner Health System to fight cancer.
For more information, go to stph.org/cancercenter.