Peyton Nichole Wooley, of St. Tammany Parish, was the all-around high point winner in Western events for people 13 and younger in the Louisiana 4-H and FFA State Horse Show, coordinated by the LSU AgCenter, which was held July 7-11 at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.

Among competitors 14 and older, winners from St. Tammany included:

Stake race: Logan Adams, second; and Hailey L. Moore, St. Tammany Parish, sixth.

Pole bending: Logan Adams, sixth; and Hailey L. Moore, 10th.

Barrel racing: Hailey L. Moore, seventh.

Western pleasure: Hailey L. Moore, first; Logan Adams, fourth

Western horsemanship: Logan Adams, fifth; and Hailey L. Moore, ninth.

Western riding: Logan Adams, third; Logan Adams, fourth; and Hailey L. Moore, fifth.

Western showmanship: Hailey L. Moore, first; and Logan Adams, sixth.

Open trail hunter: Hailey L. Moore, fifth.

Hunter under saddle: Hailey L. Moore, fourth; and Isabelle G. Rodwig, seventh.

Dressage: Isabella G. Rodwig, first.

Hunter seat equitation: Isabella G. Rodwig, seventh; and Hailey L. Moore, eighth.

Hunter showmanship: Hailey L. Moore, third.

Among competitors 13 and younger, winners from St. Tammany included:

Western pleasure: Gianna M. Gross, second; and Aleigh R. Jean, seventh.

Western horsemanship: Gianna M. Gross, eighth.

Western riding: Peyton N. Wooley, first; and Aleigh R. Jean, third.

Open trail: Peyton N. Wooley, third; Aleigh R. Jean, sixth.

Western showmanship: Peyton N. Wooley, first; Aleigh R. Jean, third.

Hunter under saddle: Gianna M. Gross, fourth; and Peyton N. Wooley, sixth.

Hunter seat equitation: Gianna M. Gross, sixth; and Peyton N. Wooley, seventh.

Hunter showmanship: Peyton N. Wooley, first; and Gianna M. Gross, third.

In competitions with no age divisions, winners from St. Tammany included:

Working hunter: Isabella G. Rodwig, seventh.

Equitation over fences: Isabella G. Rodwig, eighth.

Paint horse gelding: Gianna M. Gross, grand champion.

