Peyton Nichole Wooley, of St. Tammany Parish, was the all-around high point winner in Western events for people 13 and younger in the Louisiana 4-H and FFA State Horse Show, coordinated by the LSU AgCenter, which was held July 7-11 at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.
Among competitors 14 and older, winners from St. Tammany included:
Stake race: Logan Adams, second; and Hailey L. Moore, St. Tammany Parish, sixth.
Pole bending: Logan Adams, sixth; and Hailey L. Moore, 10th.
Barrel racing: Hailey L. Moore, seventh.
Western pleasure: Hailey L. Moore, first; Logan Adams, fourth
Western horsemanship: Logan Adams, fifth; and Hailey L. Moore, ninth.
Western riding: Logan Adams, third; Logan Adams, fourth; and Hailey L. Moore, fifth.
Western showmanship: Hailey L. Moore, first; and Logan Adams, sixth.
Open trail hunter: Hailey L. Moore, fifth.
Hunter under saddle: Hailey L. Moore, fourth; and Isabelle G. Rodwig, seventh.
Dressage: Isabella G. Rodwig, first.
Hunter seat equitation: Isabella G. Rodwig, seventh; and Hailey L. Moore, eighth.
Hunter showmanship: Hailey L. Moore, third.
Among competitors 13 and younger, winners from St. Tammany included:
Western pleasure: Gianna M. Gross, second; and Aleigh R. Jean, seventh.
Western horsemanship: Gianna M. Gross, eighth.
Western riding: Peyton N. Wooley, first; and Aleigh R. Jean, third.
Open trail: Peyton N. Wooley, third; Aleigh R. Jean, sixth.
Western showmanship: Peyton N. Wooley, first; Aleigh R. Jean, third.
Hunter under saddle: Gianna M. Gross, fourth; and Peyton N. Wooley, sixth.
Hunter seat equitation: Gianna M. Gross, sixth; and Peyton N. Wooley, seventh.
Hunter showmanship: Peyton N. Wooley, first; and Gianna M. Gross, third.
In competitions with no age divisions, winners from St. Tammany included:
Working hunter: Isabella G. Rodwig, seventh.
Equitation over fences: Isabella G. Rodwig, eighth.
Paint horse gelding: Gianna M. Gross, grand champion.