Thomas Henton, of Mandeville Boy Scout Troop 85, was awarded Eagle rank during a recent Court of Honor. For his service project, Henton cleaned and overhauled the storage trailer used by the Fontainebleau High School Crimson Band. He is the son of Alan and Deborah Henton. Seen here, from left, are Louisiana Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain, who spoke at the ceremony; Thomas Henton; and Susan Strain, who also spoke at the ceremony.