This year, St. Tammany Parish schools have a new motto: “We Will.”
Following the guide words of “Challenge," "Connect" and "Lead,” several Covington High teachers have introduced new programs for students.
Science teachers Leslie Calloway, Donna Mansfield and Jimi Bonnette formed The Green Team, a new environmental science club for students.
The Green Team will start with smaller projects on campus in hopes of teaching all students how they can be more friendly to the environment. The club will begin an on-campus recycling initiative and compost the food leftover from cafeteria meals.
The work of The Green Team isn’t limited to club members. Covington High’s special-needs classes will help to sort the recycling products before sending them off to be used again.
Additionally, The Green Team plans to work with elementary schools in the district to recycle used Crayola products. This idea will minimize plastic waste and teach younger generations about environmental safety.
The club’s community-service plans include recycling at public events in Covington, cleanup days on the shoreline of Lake Pontchartrain and a pond adoption program for the retention ponds in St. Tammany Parish. The goal is to help make St. Tammany a cleaner, greener place to live.
Another new program offered at CHS is Vance Lynch’s entrepreneurship class.
Lynch was awarded a grant during the summer to fund a school photography studio. In addition to the creative side of photography, students will learn the skills of running a full-scale photography business.
Clients for the business will include students at school dances, team photos and senior portraits.