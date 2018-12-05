Slidell Police have issued arrest warrants Wednesday for a couple who they say stole a military veteran's motorized scooter and cell phone.
William Roger Vaughter III, 48, and Karen Chetta Vaughter, 56, are wanted for theft over $1,000.
The police received multiple tips after releasing surveillance video of the suspects on Tuesday, spokesman Daniel Seuzeneau said. The Vaughters have been in contact with investigators and were supposed to turn themselves in Wednesday afternoon, he said, but as of 5:30 p.m., they had yet to surrender to authorities.
The theft occured when the 75-year-old victim went shopping at Walmart on Natchez Drive on Nov. 15 and inadvertently left the scooter and phone in the parking lot, Seuzeneau said.
He returned quickly, but the items had been stolen.
Surveillance video from the store showed that a man and a woman spotted the scooter and initially brought it inside and took it to the customer service department, Seuzeneau said. They shopped, bought several items and then left.
But surveillance footage shows that they returned and took the scooter from the store, loading it into the back of their vehicle.