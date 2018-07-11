UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA MONROE: St. Tammany Parish is well represented on the President's and Dean's lists for the spring 2018 semester at the University of Louisiana Monroe. To be on the President’s list a student must earn at least a 3.9 GPA with a minimum of 12 hours. To be on the Dean’s list, the requirements are a GPA of at least 3.5 with a minimum of 12 hours. St. Tammany Parish residents on the President's List are:
- Kialyn Allen of Covington
- Stephanie Barré of Covington
- Breann Bonner of Slidell
- Amanda Bridges of Abita Springs
- Eden Buuck of Madisonville
- Calette Corcoran of Mandeville
- Jeffrey Hursey of Slidell
- Taylor LeBlanc of Madisonville
- Amoi Lyons of Slidell
- Amanda McDuffie of Mandeville
- Brooke Mehle of Mandeville
- Grant Menard of Covington
- Skye Minor of Pearl River
- Raymond Plaisance IV of Slidell
- Randy Scheuermann of Madisonville
- Ryan Skelly of Covington
- Lawrence Varnado Jr. of Covington.
St. Tammany Parish residents on the Dean's List are:
- Katrina Chau of Slidell
- Allison Comeaux of Slidell
- Lauren Dieck of Slidell
- Ashley Ducote of Mandeville
- Makayla Foster of Covington
- Miranda Gelpi of Mandeville
- Alicia Graham of Slidell
- Jacquelyn Green of Mandeville
- Daniel Hollander Jr. of Mandeville
- Victoria La of Slidell
- Peyton Lacoste of Covington
- Andy-kam Lam of Covington
- Victoria Liberto of Covington
- Philip Martin of Covington
- Amanda Mooney of Mandeville
- Aaron Nguyen of Covington
- Danielle Sabathe of Covington
- Meisha Vine of Slidell
- Theresa White of Covington.
SLU BROADCASTING: Southeastern Louisiana University students recently won 11 awards, including eight first-place honors, at the 2017 Louisiana-Mississippi Associated Press College Broadcasters Awards at the National WWII Museum in New Orleans. Among the winners were:
- Matt Doyle of Mandeville, first place, radio newscast
- Amanda Kitch of Covington, first-place news story and first-place TV reporter
- Amanda Triay of Big Branch, first place, documentary
- Freddie Rosario of Hahnville and John Sartori of Mandeville, first place, sportscast or sports program.
UNO CREATIVE WRITING: University of New Orleans alumna and master's candidate Shaina Monet has been named the winner of The Iowa Review Award in poetry. Monet, 28, holds bachelor’s degrees in English and French from the University of New Orleans, and she expects to receive her MFA in poetry from the university’s creative writing workshop in the fall. She is a graduate of Salmen High School in Slidell, and she counts among her influences Stacy Allbritton, who taught her French and English at Salmen.