Do you wanna dance?
Whether you want to learn one with established choreography such as square dancing, East Coast swing, waltz and foxtrot, or Cajun, where “you just do however you feel like the music is moving you,” ample opportunities are coming up to join in, or to learn how, or to do both.
On Wednesday, Diana and Kerry Lovell will be conducting the first of four free weekly lessons in the basics of East Coast Swing at the Causeway Branch of the St. Tammany Parish Library.
Saturday night, the Northshore Cajun Dancers will be passing a good time at the Abita Springs Town Hall.
On Monday, the Ozone Squares will have their regular club dance at the Greater Covington Center.
And also on Monday, the Lovells, Mandeville residents who compete on the state and national levels, will hold an introduction to ballroom dancing class at the Castine Center in Pelican Park.
For those who feel like they have two left feet or are otherwise reluctant to strut their stuff, Kerry Lovell points out: “Dancing is just advanced walking.”
His passions are both to introduce youngsters to a variety of dances and, particularly with the swing dance classes, and to give people of all ages the knowledge and confidence to dance to music at concerts, festivals, clubs or any other setting.
“You listen to the music, hear the beat and start transferring the weight on your feet from one to the other,” he said. “Once you quit thinking you have to look at your feet, you’re really able to enjoy yourself.”
Those attending the Cajun and square dancing events are generally far beyond the beginner stage, although lessons are offered at both.
Just for squares
Ozone Squares past president Michael Landry points out that square dancing is so precise that the club’s lesson season runs from February through October and that it’s very difficult for novices to jump in at this stage of things.
In fact, on Monday, the club, which celebrated its 25th anniversary in May, held its “Greenie Half-Way Dance,” just so the newbies could show what they’ve learned.
“They’ve gone from the basics to mainstream,” Landry said. “By the time they’ve graduated, they know a lot of the ‘plus calls.’
“I’ve been doing this for 10 years and I know about 350 calls. There are 600 more I don’t know about.”
In fact, Landry added, square dancing has such a language of its own — “Half Sashay,” “California Twirl,” and “Weave the Ring,” among others — that calls, even on the international level, are made in English.
“At the world championships, there are people who can’t speak the language,” he said. “But you can have 4,000 people on the floor knowing how to do what the caller says.”
Likewise, square dancing retains its essential four-couple groupings forming intricate circles and squares in movements that date back to 17th century England, Scotland and Ireland.
However, square dancing has changed with the times. Once reserved for fiddles and banjos playing folk songs and bluegrass, one can now go to a square dance and hear Elvis and Michael Jackson tunes along with “Turkey in the Straw.”
A little Cajun
There’s certainly no mistaking Cajun music, with its distinctive accordion and fiddle riffs developed in Acadiana over the years.
While based in the two-step and waltz, however, Cajun dancing follows no strict rules, according to longtime Northshore Cajun Dancers member Bill Weissborn. Hence Weissborn’s view is “doing whatever the music is moving you to do,” especially when “Jole Blon” turns into Zydeco or the Cajun jitterbug, which developed after Louisiana servicemen brought the new music home from World War II.
Still, a 30-minute lesson before the club’s monthly dance should suffice to get a couple on the dance floor.
“It doesn’t take much to look like you know what you’re doing,” Weissborn said. “You can just show up and join in.”
And while Abita Springs hardly seems like Cajun country, the Northshore club is thriving, with about 125 people attending the monthly dances. Jonno & the Bayou Deville Band, the house band at Mulate’s, will be playing Saturday.
Dancers come from as far away as Baton Rouge and Mississippi.
“Folks just come to enjoy the music and the fellowship,” Weissborn sad. “You don’t have to be Cajun to love going to a Cajun dance.”
Likewise, Ozone Squares is thriving with about 90 people attending the dances, although there have been more than 100 in the past. It’s still the largest square dance group in the state.
So little time for ballroom
The Lovells have no designs on forming a dance club, at least not yet. They don’t even own a dance studio.
Kerry Lovell said their intent, especially with the Pelican Park classes, is to encourage ballroom dancing of all sorts, including doing demonstrations for schools and other youth groups.
“We’ve only got about 90 minutes, so we can’t get into a whole lot beyond the basic demonstrations,” he said. “The key is to give the guys enough confidence they can go out there and lead and for the women to have the confidence to let them do it.
“I was a once barroom dancer, and my wife turned me into a ballroom dancer. We want to do that for others.”