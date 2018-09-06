First Baptist School, the smallest high school in St. Tammany Parish, opened its 2018 volleyball season, falling to Houma Christian in three games on Sept. 6, 25-21, 29-27 and 25-20 at home.
The opening game saw both squads exchange leads multiple times. First Baptist’s last lead came at 19-17 before Houma Christian finished with an 8-2 run to end the game, taking it 25-21.
Riding the momentum, Houma Christian burst out to a 10-1 start in the second game. The Eagles clawed their way back, finally tying the game 18-18. First Baptist fought off game points on two separate occasions, even taking a 27-26 advantage, before Houma Christian once again finished the game on a run, this time 3-0, to take a 2-0 lead in the match.
Tied 11-11 in the third game, Houma Christian took the lead for good with a 6-2 burst to grab a 17-13 advantage on its way to the sweep.
“It’s good to just get out there and finally get going,” Eagles senior Olivia Gaudin said. “This is a young team that has to replace a lot of veteran players from a year ago, but we are talented. It is just going to take time.
“As one of two seniors on this team, I actually welcome the challenge. We may take our lumps early in the season, but you better get us now because once these young girls get it, I truly believe we will be a tough out later this season.”
Sadie Snider, the other senior for the Eagles, said some growing pains showed themselves in the season opener, as the Eagles failed to successfully serve the ball a multitude of times, resulting in easy points for Houma Christian.
“(There were) a lot of first-game jitters and rustiness,” she said. “It is something that we are going to have to improve upon if we are going to become a better ball club. The more practice time we get together, I’m sure that is going to improve.
“It is a challenge to lead this team, but I love it. Olivia and I like being the leaders of this team. Most of the time I’m a ‘rah-rah’ kind of leader, but I also want to be a 'follow my example' (leader). The key is finding the right balance.”