About 300 “fools” and “jewels” marched through historic downtown Covington in medieval fashion on Jan. 12, celebrating Twelfth Night and helping to kick off Carnival season on the north shore.
The eighth annual Feast of Fools and march hosted by the St. John Fools of Misrule commenced at the Columbia Street Tap Room’s Seiler Bar with food and libations for “fools,” the members, and “jewels,” the women, followed by a march through the streets. The Big Fun Brass Band, stilt walkers and other entertainers joined in the revelry.
The procession stopped at the Covington Trailhead for a proclamation by Covington Mayor Mike Cooper and to name the new Lord of Fools, Dr. Jay Saux. The Lord of Fools is selected via a king cake slice containing the “magic bean.”
The parade continued on to the taverns of the St. John District of Covington, and culminated with camaraderie and foolishness back at the Tap Room.
“Our new lord is quite an interesting fellow; he is a noted oncologist, and to keep humor in a dire situation, he often dresses up as a pirate or other characters to make his rounds,” said Mort Graham, aka Count de Monet, treasurer for the Council of Unreason.
Cooper, Saux, Graham and other council members Steve Ahrons, Dan Cobb and Peter Clark were among the 24 charter members marching this year.
The social club holds events throughout the year including a crawfish boil, cochon de lait roast, Christmas party, April Fool's party and more. For more information, log on to www.foolsofmisrule.com.
Party kicks off STAA members’ show
The St. Tammany Art Association opened its Art House doors in downtown Covington to celebrate the artwork of about 60 member artists.
Artists, friends and enthusiasts viewed the juried show while enjoying wine and cheese during the recent opening reception. The variety of work reflects the artists’ individual styles and choices of media. Each member artist can submit two pieces for consideration in the show.
Artist Susan Carruth’s oil painting “Mother and Chicks” is her first painting to be exhibited. “I’m a metalsmith by profession,” she said. “I just started painting two years ago. This is a significant step for me.”
Jennifer Dewey, executive director at STAA, said the show’s purpose is “to promote artists in St. Tammany Parish, their work, to give them a time to socialize, support each others' work, and a little networking as well.”
STAA was started in 1958 by a small group dedicated to bringing art to Western St. Tammany. It has since grown to include more than 800 members.
STAA is located at 320 N. Columbia St., in Covington. For information about becoming a member artist or about upcoming shows or art classes, log on to www.sttammany.art.