25 years
The Abita Springs Council met recently and hear Police Chief Rodney “Boo Boo” Strain explain why traffic through towns had increased so much lately. He said the weekend traffic to the Hillcrest Country Club between Abita and Talisheek has jumped considerably since the closing of the Pretty Acres public golf course south of Covington and another public golf course between Bogalusa and Franklinton. The influx of golfers driving through town has kept officers busy writing tickets as the motorists exceed the 25 miles per hour speed limit on Level Street, the chief stated.
50 years
The St. Tammany Parish Selective Service office has been ordered to send the largest number of men for induction into the armed forces since the end of the Korean War, it was said. Also the largest number of men from the parish will be sent for their physical examinations during April, it was announced. The April draft call from St. Tammany totals 32 — nearly twice the previous high. The same month, 94 men have been ordered to take their physical exams, including 65 on April 15 and 29 on April 17.
75 years
The Slidell high school basketball team has so far piled up victory after victory, losing one game out of fourteen in the Riverside league games. They lost their first game of the season to Redemptorist High of New Orleans. However, this defeat was redeemed when Slidell again met Redemptorist High in the play off for the Championship. This time Slidell was the victor. The coach at Slidell Hi is to be commended for his fine work and more so because of the fact he is only 17 years old. When the season opened, his Alma Mater was without a coach as the shortage of manpower drained the school of its regular coach. Floyd Fogg, volunteered his services free of charge and did a swell job.
100 years
Slidell now has in hand the erection of a memorial Soldier’s and Sailor’s Club to cost in the neighborhood of $40,000.00. The project was started by Mr. J.D. Grant, who proffered a personal donation of $5000, and suggested the probable donation of a similar amount by the Creosote Company. Mrs. M. McDaniel followed with a donation of $500 and other interests in Slidell will no doubt bring liberal support to the propositions. The Salmen interests have always been alive to undertakings of public enterprise or benefit and it goes without saying that the fund will be largely increased when they shall have added to it.
125 years
The parish taxes are higher now than they have been for many years. Now that we have a cash balance in the treasury, the Police Jury should reduce the rate of taxation as soon as possible. We think seven mills would be amply sufficient for all purposes.