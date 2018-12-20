Former deputies who say St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith unfairly fired them for supporting his opponent got a win Thursday when a federal judge denied Smith's motion to dismiss their lawsuit.
Louisiana sheriffs are relatively independent officials and have a great deal of control over their deputies, U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier acknowledged in a 23-page order, and the plaintiffs' commissions as deputies ended when former Sheriff Jack Strain left office in 2016.
However, Barbier said, federal courts have long rejected the argument that newly elected sheriffs are not constrained by the First Amendment's guarantee of free speech simply because they must rehire deputies at the beginning of their tenure.
If a deputy is not recommissioned simply because of expressing support for an elected chief's opponent, courts have found that such a deputy has a valid claim, Barbier said.
The plaintiffs argue that's exactly what happened to them when Smith took office on July 1, 2016.
Originally, 10 former deputies sued Smith when he decided not to retain them. The plaintiffs included Clifford "Skip" Keen and David Hanson Sr., top Strain aides who were charged late last month with bribery and conspiring to commit wire fraud in an alleged kickback scheme involving Strain.
Hanson, his son and his wife dropped out of the lawsuit in late September after Barbier refused their request to delay their civil case while the related criminal case played out. Keen dropped out of the lawsuit on Dec. 13, two weeks after he was charged.
The Hansons' motion to delay their civil claim was originally filed under seal, but The New Orleans Advocate and WWL-TV successfully sought to have the filing made public.
In that motion, the Hansons argued that David Hanson Sr. had received a target letter from the U.S. Attorney's Office related to his family's dealings with Strain. David Hanson Jr. and Cheryl Hanson, also plaintiffs in the civil case, claimed that they had been interviewed by the FBI. The Hansons said they had been advised to refrain from providing sworn testimony.
Two months later, the charges filed against David Hanson Sr. made it clear their concerns were well founded.
Smith now faces six plaintiffs, and according to Thursday's decision, he has argued that each of the six has failed to offer sufficient facts showing a political motivation behind their termination. He called it "rank speculation," Barbier noted.
But the judge points to circumstantial evidence offered by three of the plaintiffs: Robert Juge Jr., Sterling Hebert and James Franklin, who alleged that Smith approached them at a pep rally prior to the 2015 sheriff's election. The three were wearing pro-Strain shirts, and Smith allegedly pointed at them and said, "You're fired," laughing and walking away when questioned about his remark.
The court "infers this encounter as an indication that Sheriff Smith was planning vindication against his political opponents before he took office," Barbier wrote.
Smith argued that not all the plaintiffs can offer such an anecdote, but Barbier said the complaint has to be read as a whole.
"Just because some plaintiffs lack a 'smoking gun' in the form of a quote by Sheriff Smith demonstrating an intent to exercise retaliation, does not mean their claims are without factual support," the judge wrote.
Barbier also refused to dismiss a claim by Cheryl Hanson, who is still in the suit, and Bryan Moore, that Smith violated the Family Medical Leave Act when he decided not to keep them. Both Hanson and Moore had taken medical leave before their commissions expired.
Smith argued that the deputies had no reasonable expectation of continued employment because their commissions expired when Strain left office. He said that the two were trying to circumvent their removal by taking leave.
But Barbier said that assertion is without merit because the plaintiffs are not claiming that Smith didn't have the authority to not reappoint them; instead, they are arguing that he could not decide to dismiss them because they took medical leave.
Smith did prevail in another portion of the lawsuit. The plaintiffs argued that Smith violated a state law that says employers can't prevent employees from engaging in politics. That law carries a criminal penalty, and the plaintiffs claimed that they are entitled to damages under the law.
Smith said the plaintiffs were never his employees, and the judge agreed that, according to the text of the law, the plaintiffs have to show that they were Smith's employees.
Smith's attorney, Chadwick Collings, downplayed the ruling, saying it was on a preliminary motion to dismiss and noting that the court had dismissed all state law claims of the plaintiffs.
"We anticipate filing additional dispositive motions on behalf of the sheriff; and if necessary, we will gladly take this matter to trial where we are confident that a jury will ultimately vindicate the sheriff's decision to terminate the employment of these individuals," Collings said in an email.