Two men wearing masks held up an employee of the Shell station on Tyler Street in Covington on Thursday night, according to a spokesman for the Covington Police Department.
The robbers forced the employee inside the story at gunpoint and demanded cash from the register, according to the news release.
They fled on foot.
A witness described the men as 5’9” and 6’1” in height. The shorter man had a medium bill and taller man was thin.
Covington Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Covington Police Department at 985-892-8500, or contact Detective Bart Ownby at 985-867-6225 or ct Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.