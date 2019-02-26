Walter Reed, the tough-on-crime prosecutor who sent criminal defendants to prison for 30 years, was ordered Tuesday to report to prison himself by April 1, after U.S. District Judge Eldon Fallon ruled that he can no longer wait out his appeals.

Fallon sentenced Reed to four years in prison in 2017 after a jury found him guilty of 18 counts that included fraud and corruption — below federal guidelines. But that wasn't the only break the former prosecutor received. Fallon also took the unusual step of agreeing to allow the 72-year-old to remain free until he had exhausted his appeals.

But Reed hasn't fared well in the appeals process. A three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld his conviction in November, and last month the court refused Reed's bid for a rehearing before the full court.

That prompted U.S. Attorney Peter Strasser to ask Fallon to reconsider his decision to allow Reed to remain free. The government argued that Reed's chances of getting his case accepted by the U.S. Supreme Court are very slim.

"The jury is the conscience of the community," Strasser said following the judge's ruling, adding that the district court and the 5th Circuit had reviewed Reed's conviction and that the district court weighed in again Tuesday with Fallon's decision.

"Now, winter has come for Mr. Reed," Strasser said.

Reed, speaking outside the federal courthouse with his son and co-defendant Steven Reed and attorney Richard Simmons, said he was disappointed but not surprised.

"I'm ready to go. I got my toothbrush all packed," he said. "Like any adversity in my life, I'm going to try and rise above it and make something positive out of it."

Reed said that he hoped for personal growth from the experience and planned to do a lot of reading and some writing while in prison.

"I hope to help some of those guys in there, worthy people — I'm a lawyer," he said. "And I hope to teach a Bible study and I hope to contribute. This is not the end of my life. I'm going to go and do my time and come back and start a brand new life."

Simmons said that he still intends to file writs with the U.S. Supreme Court.

He pointed to a recent federal case in New Orleans in which defendants Peter Hoffman and Michael Arata were convicted of mail and wire fraud in their applications for Louisiana tax credits. Those defendants are also seeking a hearing before the U.S. Supreme Court, and Simmons said that he wanted to "tailhook" onto that case, which is from the same jurisdiction and deals with some of the same issues of the federal government reaching into states' business.

Reed said he does not know where he will serve his four-year sentence. His son was sentenced to probation, which also will begin April 1. Since the two were sentenced two years ago, Steven Reed's lawyer said her client has earned his master's degree in social work.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jordan Ginsberg told the judge that Reed no longer meets the legal requirements for remaining free pending appeal. He has not raised a substantial question of law that would likely result in a reversal of his conviction of a new trial if he prevailed, Ginsberg said — two of the four requirements.

Simmons, said that Reed's conviction is part of a history of overreach by federal prosecutors in New Orleans.

He pleaded with Fallon to allow Reed to remain free for at least another 90 days, saying that would give the judge an opportunity to review his filings seeking a Supreme Court hearing.

Simmons said that the issues are due process and fairness and that in Reed's case, federal prosecutors took it upon themselves to decide what state campaign law is.

"Who's next," he asked. "They can target anyone they want."

One prong of the case against Reed dealt with personal use of campaign donations. The other dealt with his taking money from a public hospital meant for his office. Simmons said that there was a "spillover effect," on those counts from the campaign counts.

Simmons also pointed out that Fallon had said the case should be reviewed either by the 5th Circuit or Supreme Court.

"Why the rush to judgment," Simmons said, saying that Reed had spent his life in law enforcement and had risked his life as a police officer during the Howard Johnson sniper shooting.

Ginsberg responded by pointing out that Reed had been indicted in 2015, convicted in 2016 and sentenced in 2017 and that the 5th Circuit had upheld his conviction in November.

"I don't see a rush to judgement," he said. "Every defendant has to face the music."

He said that the time to begin Reed's sentence is now, adding that the defense was "mistaking volume for validity in this argument."

Fallon said that when Reed was sentenced, the U. S. Supreme Court had just reversed the conviction of former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell, who was accused of taking gifts, trips and loans from a businessman who sought his help in dealing with state officials.

Fallon said that reversal raised some policy issues that he thought merited a review by the 5th Circuit.

But the 5th Circuit "met those issues head-on," Fallon said.

He also said that other circuits have looked at the McDonnell ruling and agreed that it should be narrowly interpreted. Three appellate judges have reviewed Reed's case, he said, and 14 others looked at it when they refused to grant a rehearing.

Reed must report to jail within 30 days, he said, adding that April 1 was the first Monday on the month and that was his deadline.

Reed and his son embraced tightly at the judge's words, patting each other's shoulders.

But outside the courthouse, Reed maintained his usual composed, even jaunty manner, flashing the two-finger peace sign that has been his habit following court proceedings, he said, "Peace and love."