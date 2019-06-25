Nearly two months after announcing his bid for reelection, St. Tammany Parish District 9 Councilman Gene Bellisario has changed his mind and will retire at the end of his current term.
Bellisario, 76, is nearing the end of his third term as councilman of District 9, which takes in portions of the Slidell and Pearl River areas in eastern St. Tammany Parish. He said he had been considering retirement since last summer about the same time that his wife, Mary K., was ending a 24-year stint on the St. Tammany Parish School Board.
In a letter to supporters, the councilman wrote that his family physician told him he was in "excellent health" and that he should feel free to run for office again. The doctor added that he should “avoid stress," however, and Bellasario added that his pastor reminded him that he might consider visiting family and vacationing rather than seeking reelection.
Those things contributed to his change of heart, Bellisario said.
"In my years of service to residents in Council District 9, I have given my all to preserving a positive quality of life for my constituents, and for the parish as a whole," Bellisario said. "In so doing, I have come to realize I have inadvertently neglected my own personal quality of life."
Bellisario and parish government faced criticism last year from homeowners associations who complained about Tammany Utilities East and sewage spills and boil water advisories in the area. Bellisario was one of several councilman who at the time said the parish was having to playing catch-up to fix an aging and inadequate system.
However, Bellisario said the controversy had "no bearing whatsoever" on his decision to retire. He formed a work group last year to address issues at Tammany Utilities East facility and believes progress there has been favorably received by the public.
When reflecting on his nearly 12 years on the council, Bellisario said that he considers the development of a detention pond in east Slidell to alleviate flooding to be his greatest accomplishment.
Bellisario said that when he entered office back in 2008, former St. Tammany Parish Councilman Henry Billiot told him to leave his district better than when he came in to office.
"I have done that," Bellisario said.
Qualifying for St. Tammany Parish Council races will be held Aug. 6-8. The primary election is set for Oct. 12.