Say this for the folks at Playmakers Community Theater: They believe in authenticity.
Thus the set for “Wife After Death,” which launches the venerable Covington playhouse’s 64th season on Friday, includes a real casket with a lifelike mannequin inside.
The comedy is set at an English wake and funeral being held in the deceased’s solarium.
In its long history, Playmakers has seldom believed in taking the easy path.
Instead of opening with a guaranteed crowd draw and then lining up shows with high name recognition, Playmakers has never been reluctant to take chances, even during a time when local theater patrons find themselves with increased options.
“This theater was founded with an idea of doing things that both challenged its audiences and challenged ourselves,” said Playmakers President Barbara Faherty, who’s directing "Wife After Death" as well as “The Seafarer,” an Irish dramedy that is the season’s second offering.
“I think we’re coming back to that. We’re doing some wonderful shows that are relevant to issues in our time. We also believe that our audiences want to see something different and to be moved.”
"Wife After Death" and "The Seafarer" aren’t exactly in the “moving” category, but later on, there’s “Next to Normal,” which may be the only Pulitzer Prize-winning musical about mental illness, and “Beyond Therapy,” which is slightly less serious.
Only at the season’s end is there a show with high name recognition — “1776,” which was “Hamilton” before “Hamilton.”
Along with "Next to Normal," "1776" makes two musicals instead of the normal one, and six main stage shows vs. the usual five.
Throw in “Christmas on the Bayou,” a December tribute to ailing children’s theater director Frank Levy, as well as the reader’s theater, which takes one-off performances to other sites, and you have a busy year ahead.
“Play selection is obviously important,” Faherty said. “And we’ve got some light entertainment in there.
“Our theme this year is ‘Looking Forward.’ ”
At the same time, Faherty and the rest of the board of directors are mindful about preserving the heritage of one of the nation’s longest-operating community theaters.
Toward that end, they are taking on a capital improvement campaign to spruce up the theater’s longtime home in a converted barn located off Lee Road. It suffered significant damage in 2016 flooding.
There’s also a new-look website and an improved ticketing system.
It’s all in hopes of drawing more patrons in the 30 to 45 age range to go along with the older ones who usually comprise much of the audience.
“You can’t take a theater for granted, especially one that’s been so important to this community,” said Judge Reggie Badeaux, who’s using his stage name Rex in taking the lead role in "Wife After Death." “Live theater is something that’s really special to experience.
“That’s why we’re working so hard to make Playmakers a place where people want to come. Audiences demand new and exciting things, and we’re giving it to them.”
Badeaux, who has been working on his English accent for "Wife After Death" (“It’s somewhere between John Gielgud and John Cleese.”) plays Harvey Barrett, head writer for David Thursby, an English TV star whose unexpected death has his associates and family wondering how it will impact their futures.
Delyth Williams is Vi Barrett, Harvey’s wife. Unlike her stage husband, Williams didn’t have to work on her accent — she is a native of Wales.
Also in the cast are Robert Fielding as Kevin Prewitt, Thursby’s agent; Joan Sopoloff as Fielding’s wife, Jane; Jane McNulty as Laura Thursby, David’s widow; and Ashley Campbell as Kay, a stranger whose role likely has something to do with the play’s title.
“If you like British comedy, this is for you,” Badeaux said. “The humor is dry and a lot of it is conveyed by looks as much as what is said.”
This is only the second directing effort for Faherty, who helmed the very serious "August: Osage County" last fall.
But she and her husband, Ken, have been Playmakers mainstays for more than 20 years. He frequently acts (although not in this one), and she does behind the scenes work such as set decorating.
Before a recent rehearsal Barbara Faherty, a former vice president for an international oil and gas pump firm, was sweeping up the stage.
“Barbara is an incredibly bright woman who has the uncanny ability to find the art and significance of a play,” her husband said. “She’s been willing to work in the background for so long, but now people are seeing her amazing knack for the artistic thought it takes to put on a successful production.”
That, obviously involves putting on the right show for the right audience.
“We pride ourselves in putting on some of the edgier stuff,” Barbara Faherty said. “And you’ve got to maintain things and take care of the details that your patrons want and deserve.
“A community theater like ours has to keep moving forward. You can’t stand still and survive.”
Even if there’s a casket on the stage.