Week 10 Games
1. Covington at Mandeville
2. Fontainebleau at St. Paul’s
3. Northshore at Slidell
4. Archbishop Hannan hosts Bogalusa
5. Pope John Paul II hosts Pine
6. Northlake Christian at St. Helena
7. Lakeshore hosts Salmen
8. Pearl River at Franklinton
Picks:
St. Tammany Farmer Sports Editor David Folse II (last week 7-1, overall 72-16)
1. Mandeville
2. Fontainebleau
3. Slidell
4. Archbishop Hannan
5. Pine
6. St. Helena
7. Lakeshore
8. Pearl River
New Orleans Advocate Prep Editor Rod Walker (last week 7-1, overall 70-18)
1. Mandeville
2. St. Paul’s
3. Slidell
4. Bogalusa
5. Pine
6. St. Helena
7. Lakeshore
8. Pearl River
Celebrity Guest Picker: Roger Glynn (New Orleans Advocate contributing prep writer)
1. Mandeville
2. St. Paul’s
3. Slidell
4. Archbishop Hannan
5. Pine
6. St. Helena
7. Lakeshore
8. Franklinton