ST. TAMMANY
PEACE LUTHERAN: Peace Lutheran Mission Center behind the church, 1320 West Gause Blvd. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 26. Italian dishes, cookies, music and gift bags. This event is sponsored by Canon Hospice/Northshore, Make-Way Inc., Thrivent Financial, Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church and Where Y'at Senior Citizen Club. $10; call for reservations: (985) 641-6400.
OUR LADY OF LOURDES: 345 Westchester Blvd., Slidell, (school gym): March 16, blessing at 11 a.m.; public viewing and meals served from noon to 6 p.m.
MOST HOLY TRINITY: 501 Holy Trinity Drive, Covington. March 19, blessing at 9:30 a.m., public viewing from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Meals served at 10:30 a.m.
ST. GENEVIEVE: 58203, Slidell (Parish Life Center.) March 18, altar blessing after 6 p.m. Mass. March 19, public viewing and meals served 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
ST. LUKE THE EVANGELIST: 910 Cross Gates Blvd., Slidell (Family Life Center.) Viewing in Family Life Center March 19, after 11 a.m. Mass until 1 p.m.; March 20, blessing follows at 10 a.m. Mass at 11 a.m. with meals served until 2 p.m.
ST. JANE DE CHANTAL: 72040 Maple St., Abita Springs (St. Jane Hall.) March 18, public viewing 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with cookies and coffee served. March 19, Mass at 8 a.m.; viewing noon to 4 p.m. and meals served until food runs out. Donations support St. Vincent de Paul Society.
SACRED HEART: 28088 Main St., Lacombe. March 19, public viewing 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., blessing at 4 p.m., with meals served from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
ST. ANSELM: 306 St. Mary St., Madisonville (St. Joseph Hall.) Sponsored by St. Joseph Guild. March 16, blessing at 5 p.m., with viewing and meals served March 17, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
STS. PETER AND PAUL: 66192 St. Mary St., Pearl River. March 19, blessing at 10 a.m. followed by Tupa Tupa with feeding of the Holy Family, saints and angels. Viewing and meals from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.