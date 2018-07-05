St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith faced a money crunch when he put together the office's 2017-18 budget, just months after voters had rejected a sales tax renewal for running the jail that would have brought his agency an estimated $9 million annually.
Not only was the new sheriff unable to include raises in his first budget; he had to lay off about 35 employees.
Now Smith has adopted a $65 million budget — down slightly from last year's $65.5 million — for the fiscal year beginning this month that includes a 3.75 percent raise, describing the increase in a news release as both merit-based and a cost-of-living increase.
Smith lamented that he could not provide raises during the previous fiscal year, saying it was the first time in two decades that the agency had not been able to give employees a 2.5 percent cost-of-living increase.
This year's raise comes despite the fact that the parish's fiscal picture has actually worsened since a year ago. Voters this year rejected a third attempt to renew a pair of one-fifth-cent sales taxes — one for the jail and the other for the courthouse.
The taxes expired at the end of March, and parish officials have been wrestling with how to continue other government functions while paying for operations at the jail and courthouse, both of which they are required by state law to fund.
The defeated jail tax would have brought in an estimated $9 million in revenue, less than the $11 million generated by the quarter-cent sales tax that expired.
Ronnie Simpson, a spokesman for Parish President Pat Brister, said the Sheriff's Office asked for $10.2 million for jail operations in 2018-19, but parish officials told him that only $7.96 million was available.
The Sheriff's Office plans to make up the difference from savings. A footnote in the budget says that once its jail fund balance is depleted, the Sheriff's Office will assign "a substantial portion" of its general fund balance to jail operating costs.
The parish government also has been dipping into reserves in the face of the $18 million shortfall created by the two tax rejections.
In his news release about his new budget, Smith cited what he called a "leaner and more focused agency," saying the Sheriff's Office had more than 750 employees when he took office in 2016 and now has a little more than 640 full-time employees.
"In anticipation of the voters' decision to pay less in taxes for some government services, Sheriff Smith began enacting cost-saving measures through agency-wide cuts in July 2017," the news release said.
Most of those reductions happened last year, when Smith eliminated 106 positions, a 13 percent reduction. The Sheriff's Office cited a staff of 670 employees in last year's budget document.
Smith has said repeatedly that he will not make cuts in law enforcement or investigations. He reiterated that priority this week.
"Sheriff Smith has taken great care in preserving the enforcement aspect of the organization and continues to make sure public safety is a top priority," the news release said. "He and his staff continue to evaluate capital expenditures and operating funds."
It's less clear where he has made personnel cuts. Last year, the Sheriff's Office closed a work-release program, eliminating 23 positions. But the Sheriff's Office has not spelled out where other cuts were made and did not answer questions this week.
The largest source of revenue in the Sheriff's Office budget is an 11.66-mill property tax, which is projected to bring in just over $23 million this fiscal year. The next largest source is a quarter-cent sales tax for law enforcement that the Sheriff's Office projects will bring in $11.8 million.
The Sheriff's Office budget calls for just over $45 million in spending on general operations. Salaries and benefits make up nearly $33 million of that section of the budget.
Smith's budget calls for just over $19 million in spending on the jail, down slightly from last year, with nearly $12 million going to salaries and benefits there.