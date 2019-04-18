St. Tammany Parish government offices closed at midday in anticipation of severe weather Thursday.
The St. Tammany Parish Justice Center closed at noon, which affected the Assessor, Clerk of Court, 22nd Judicial District Court and the District Attorney's Office.
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office closed at 1 p.m. and the Registrar of Voters Office was closed all day.
St. Tammany Parish libraries also closed all day, and the St. Tammany Parish school system announced Wednesday that classes would not be held.