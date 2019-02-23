LAFAYETTE — Turns out the clock didn’t strike midnight on the Northlake Christian boys soccer team.
The Wolverines, the No. 5 seed in the Division IV playoffs, completed their improbable run to a state championship behind a pair of goals from senior Garret Acosta in the final four minutes of play.
Northlake Christian defeated Newman 2-1 on Feb. 23 at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Soccer Complex on Saturday.
“All the credit to the players,” Northlake Christian coach Nick Chetta said after the game. “They fought until the very end. An incredible result. We are a high-character team that plays hard, plays for each other and more importantly, works hard. They were put in a hold, but found a way to come back.”
The win for the Wolverines (13-5-2) completes a magical 2019 playoff run that saw them go on the road and defeat No. 4 Episcopal 2-0 and top-seeded Episcopal of Acadiana 4-2 in the state semifinals, that team's first loss in more than two years.
Tied 1-1 in stoppage time, Acosta nailed a bending corner kick that found the back of the net to clinch the state championship for the Wolverines (13-5-2).
“We’ve stayed positive all year long,” Acosta said. “That approach has led us to be the team we are. We may not have the best players in the state, but (in this match) we proved we are the best team in the state in our division. None of us were selected for the (LHSAA) All-Star game, but winning a state championship is much better than that."
Of the game-winning goal, he said, “I’ve been taking corners all year, so we believed we had a chance to be successful on it. Luckily enough for us, it was able to go in.”
After a scoreless first half, Newman got on the scoreboard in the 52nd minute when senior Edward Schreiner converted an opportunity via an assist from junior Emmet Morrison.
With his team facing elimination in the 76th minute, Acosta connected on a 45-yard shot to tie the game at 1.
“I think the last time I hit a shot like that, I was like 10 years old,” Acosta joked. “But not in an atmosphere this important and tough. It’s an unbelievable feeling.”
Both teams struggled to develop any sort of offensive rhythm in the rainy first half. Senior The Wolverines' Titus Dillon was able to sneak his way into the box in the 27th minute, but was unable to get a clean shot on goal.
Dillon's header off a corner kick in the 38th minute was just wide, and the Wolverines couldn't capitalize on their best chance to score in the first half.
The win avenges a 3-1 loss to Newman on Jan. 10 at Northlake Christian. The last time the two teams played for a state championship, Northlake Christian defeated Newman 2-1 at Tad Gormley Stadium in New Orleans.
Seeking its first state title since 2017, Newman, the District 8-IV champion, ended its season 13-5-4.