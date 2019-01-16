The City of Covington held a groundbreaking ceremony on Jan. 16 for the Bogue Falaya Shoreline Protection and Paddler's launch.
The 200-foot bulkhead is being built on the north end of the park where the Bogue Falaya River enters the property. The project is designed to stop erosion on that part of the riverbank, but also can be used by people wanting to kayak or canoe on the scenic river.
The project will cost $538,000, with $250,000 of that total coming via a grant from the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF). Digital Engineering of Kenner designed the bulkhead and Gill's Crane & Dozer Service of Slidell is the contractor.
Work is expected to be complete by the end of April.
"This is only the beginning of the planned improvements here in the park," Covington Mayor Mike Cooper said. "Playground improvements, a stage for entertainment, walking trails and more. All that is part of the master plan."
Digital Engineering designed the new master plan for Bogue Falaya Park, as well.
Almost every official with the city of Covington attended the ceremony, as did staff from the project contractor and engineer and several local paddling enthusiasts. Betsy Barnes, a representative of Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser's Office, thanked the city for its work in getting the bulkhead funded and the project started.
The LWCF is a Federal program managed by the Louisiana Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism through the Office of State Parks. The fund supports the acquisition of property and development of facilities for outdoors recreation.