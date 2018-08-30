The Captain John Rogers Memorial Fishing Tournament, presented by CCA Louisiana and Art & Vicki’s the Dock is set for Saturday, Oct. 27, in Slidell. The launch will be the first safe light, with the weigh-in starting at 1 p.m., followed by awards at 4 p.m. The after party will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Art & Vicki’s the Dock, 118 Harbor View Court, Slidell. For more information, visit www.camperregsecure.com/CCALouisiana
Boaters warned to be aware of manatees
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has placed caution signs at boat launches throughout south Louisiana advising boaters to be aware of West Indian manatees. Manatee sightings have been reported throughout coastal Louisiana as these marine mammals migrate from Florida to Louisiana during summer months.
Manatees have been seen in Louisiana marshes, as well as freshwater rivers and lakes in the southern part of the state.
The West Indian manatee is a federally threatened species. It is illegal to touch, harass or harm them. Manatees were down-listed from endangered to threatened in 2017 because of an increase in manatee populations and the success of conservation and habitat restoration efforts.
“Our primary concern is manatees being injured by boat propellers,’’ said Keri Lejeune, state endangered species biologist. “Manatees are slow-moving, curious animals. If a manatee is spotted while boating, boaters should idle and disengage propellers until the animal is at a safe distance and out of harm’s way. The manatee caution signage will help alert boaters and the public that manatees can be found in Louisiana waters and provides contact information to report sightings to LDWF.’’
Any manatee sighting information, with pictures and video footage, if possible, should be reported to Wildlife and Fisheries' 24-hour hotline at (800) 442-2511 or to Lejeune at klejeune@wlf.la.gov. Sighting information allows state biologists to track waterways in Louisiana that are used by manatees and to respond promptly if a manatee is injured and for potential rescue efforts.
State prohibits transportation of Roseau cane
Transportation of and transplanting Roseau cane out of and within southern Louisiana parishes is prohibited as the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry has issued a quarantine on Roseau cane scale, a small invasive insect that has destroyed wide swaths of the plant in coastal Louisiana.
With teal hunting season less than a month away, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries alerts waterfowl hunters and fishermen of the quarantine and the threat posed by the scale.
Waterfowl hunters and fishermen also are encouraged to observe the following:
- Do not transport Roseau cane.
- Do not tie boats up to Roseau cane.
- Remove all Roseau cane debris from boats prior to leaving local marinas.
- Wash and drain boats at or near marinas with soapy water.
These measures will limit the spread of the scale or other vectors that could be the source of the die off of Roseau cane.
Roseau cane is a tall wetland grass that helps protect the Mississippi River’s bird-foot delta and Louisiana’s coastal region. Unlike some marsh vegetation, Roseau cane stands up well to tropical storm events. It is one of the most erosion-resistant marsh plants along the Louisiana coast.