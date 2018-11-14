MILITARY HONORS: The Salute the Uniform Luncheon will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14, at Slidell Municipal Auditorium, 2056 Second St., to honor local military, veterans, police, sheriffs, firefighters and any public servant who works to keep the community safe. The event is sponsored by the East St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce. Tickets are $25 for public servants, $35 general admission, and reservations are required. Visit www.estchamber.com or call (985) 643-5678.
DEW DROP JAZZ HALL CONCERTS: The fall concert series at the Dew Drop Jazz Hall, 430 Lamarque St., Mandeville, continues Nov. 16 with Arsene Delay, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Home-cooked dinners will be available for purchase from the First Free Mission Baptist Church next door. Concert admission is $10 per adult. Students and children are free.
BOOK SALE: The next Friends of the Library of West St. Tammany will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 16-17, at Hadden Hall, 106 S. Jahnke Ave., Covington. There will be holiday books and $5 sealed bargain boxes with 20 hardback books in each. The sale is cash or check only. For information, email anndreed@gamil.com.
ARTS AND CRAFTS SALE: The Holiday Arts and Crafts Bazaar, featuring local women artists, will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17 at the Women's Center, 71667 Leveson St., Abita Springs. For information, call (601) 395-5539 or (985) 892-8111.
FUNDRAISER TO BENEFIT ST. JUDE: The seventh annual "Cruising, Strolling & Tasting for St. Jude" is a multi-location fundraiser for the Children's Research Hospital held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, in Old Mandeville along Girod Street. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. at LaLou, 200 Girod St.; McClain’s Pizzeria, 115 Girod St., at noon; Beach House Bar & Grill, 124 Girod St., at 1 p.m.; Hambone, 544 Girod St., 2 p.m.; and ends at Rusty Pelican, 500 Girod St., 3 p.m., with live music, a raffle and auction. At each stop, participants will pick a playing card to sample the restaurant's offering. Designated drivers recommended. To pre-register and for information, visit www.topcatsteno.com/stjude.html or call organizer Lisa Marie Lucidi at (985) 869-1915.
HAZARDOUS WASTE COLLECTION: Keep St. Tammany Beautiful will host Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 17, at Fritchie Park, Slidell. Residents are asked to adhere to the guidelines at www.keepsttammanybeautiful.org/events and to bring their patience, as wait times are anticipated. Volunteers are needed and should send contact information to kstb@stpgov.org.
BENSON TO SPEAK AT FUNDRAISER: Gayle Benson, owner of the Saints and Pelicans, will be the featured speaker at the Feeding the Needy fundraising luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20, at St. Paul's School, 917 S. Jahnke Ave., Covington. The event is sponsored by the Covington Rotary Club. Tickets are $100 and up and purchased online through www.covrotary.org. For additional information, call (985) 778-1797.
AARP TAX AIDES: The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program serving St. Tammany, Washington and Tangipahoa parishes is seeking volunteers for the 2019 tax filing season. Tax-Aide, operated as part of the IRS Tax Counseling for the Elderly program, is the nation’s largest free volunteer-run tax assistance and preparation service. Volunteers will receive free tax law and computer training in January and will help taxpayers one or two days a week from February through mid-April. To volunteer for any of the six north shore Tax-Aide sites, call Bill McHugh at (985) 892-6735 or visit aarp.org/taxaide.
AUTHOR SIGNING: Christopher Pena, author of "Death Over a Diamond Stud," the second book in his trilogy on true crime, will appear at two St. Tammany Parish Library locations — 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28, at the Causeway Branch, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville; and 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4, Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. The book looks at the murder of newly elected New Orleans District Attorney J. Ward Gurley. For more information, visit sttammanylibrary.org/adult-programs.
TENNIS TOURNAMENT: STARC and Children's Wish Endowment will be the beneficiaries for the annual tennis tournament Wednesday, Nov. 28, through Saturday, Dec. 1, at Cross Gates Athletic Club, 200 N. Military Road, Slidell. Registration is $40 per person or $80 per team plus one can of U.S.T.A.-approved tennis balls. For information, call (985) 643-7455 or (985) 640-6695.
ARTS FEST: The Holiday Festival of Arts is planned for Sunday, Dec. 2, in downtown Covington. The Northshore Cultural Economy Coalition, a parishwide organization, spearheads the event. Entry is free but the event is juried. Visual and literary artists and organizations can register at www.northshorecec.org/registration.
FAMILY APPRECIATION DAY: A veterans' appreciation day and viewing of the traditional Army-Navy gridiron matchup will be at noon Saturday, Dec. 8, at the Robert H. Burns American Legion Post 16, 2031 U.S. 190 West, Covington. Hot dogs and hamburgers will be provided, plus silent auctions and raffles. In addition, memorial name plaques can be purchased for the Memorial Wall. Soft drinks will be sold. For more information, contact Ralph J. Barras at (985) 892-1064.
LIBERAL LIBATIONS: Drinking Liberally, a discussion group of like-minded people, meets on the second Thursday each month. The next meeting is at 7 p.m. Dec. 13, at Abita Brew Pub, 72011 Holly St., Abita Springs.