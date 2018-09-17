For the past two years, Northshore High School students have attended the Farm and Table event at the New Orleans Convention Center.
The students, who also are members of the National FFA Organization, staff stations there and introduce different aspects of agriculture to thousands of people of all ages.
Thirty-seven students made the trip to Farm and Table this year. With them were Jabbs (the school dog,) a miniature horse, four goats, four sheep, five ducklings and 40 chicks. During both years of attendance, Northshore High School’s Kid Zone has been one of the biggest attractions at Farm and Table.
Every station the Northshore students staff provides different hands-on experiences for young children. Teachers Todd Tarifa and Katie Strecker control the agricultural stations and livestock exhibits, which include making butter, creating a model of a butterfly's life cycle, coloring pictures that relate to agriculture, making corn husk dolls, creating living necklaces, digging through corn to find toy animals and exhibiting live animals for all the children.
Sandy Blanchard, often referred to as "Mama Hort" by some students, ran a phenomenal plant station at Farm and Table. Guests learned how to properly pot plants and even got to take home some of their own.
Blanchard said she still recalls her very first time picking a carrot and a tomato.
“Little things like this mean so much," she said. "Seeing these children interact with the plants and agriculture is absolutely heartwarming and will bring little bits of joy to anyone who sees their happy faces.”
Northshore High School has done an outstanding job with public outreach at Farm and Table for two years and hopes to do so for many years to come. Teachers did an astounding job creating and operating the Kids Zone, and none of this could be done without the help of dedicated Northshore students and the many Farm and Table guests who visited them during the event.