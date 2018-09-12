KNIGHTS PRESENT CHECK TO ABBEY: To help with the ongoing restoration of St. Joseph's Abbey following the 2016 flooding, the Mary, Queen of Peace Council of the Knights of Columbus presented a check for $2,000 to Abbot Justin Brown of the Covington order. Lee Guichard of the council made the presentation from funds raised during a shrimp boil with more than 300 meals served. This marks the second such boil to help rebuild the abbey.
ST. PAUL'S EXTRAORDINARY MINISTERS: In addition to celebrating the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 25 seniors were commissioned as extraordinary ministers of Holy Communion by the Rev. Matthew Clark, chaplain of Saint Paul's School. The young men will serve at school and Sunday Masses in their individual parishes. Commissioned were Michael Eli Applebaum, Brandon Stein, Phillip Pearce, Jonathan Wellmeyer, Christopher Wallace, Ross Hightower, Joshua Rovira, Jack Pellegrini, Jack Blossman and Christopher Flood. Also commissioned were Michael Philippe, Benjamin Seiden, Owen Hnatyshyn, Robert Buquoi, Grant Bizette, Andrew Moore, Evan Fisher, Christopher Wilson, Matthew Weimer, Bailey Smith, Bear Palazzo, Kristian McHugh, Matthew Lyon, Reiss Plauche, Nicholas Vitale and Trevor Achee. Jeff Ramon serves as the adviser.
BROWN-BAG FUNDRAISER: A brown-bag lunch fundraiser will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Mount Olive AME Church, 2457 Second St., Slidell. Lunches with two chili dogs, a bag of potato chips and a bottle of water will be sold for $5 in the old parsonage, Building No. 3.
COVENANT BIBLE STUDY BEGINS: Aldersgate United Methodist Church will begin the Covenant 24-week Bible study, with three eight-week sessions that cover all the books in the New and Old Testaments. Orientation will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13, in the church's Cokesbury Building, 360 Robert Blvd., Slidell. For more information, call (985) 641-5829.
CHRISTMAS IN SEPTEMBER: A Christmas in September sale of holiday decorations and gifts will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 14-15 in the old parsonage, building No. 3, at Mount Olive AME Church, 2457 Second St., Slidell.
NO-COOK FRIDAY: Spaghetti is on the menu at Christ Episcopal Church in Slidell for dine in or take out from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 14, with Caesar salad, garlic bread and dessert. $10, with beverages available for purchase. 1534 Seventh St., Slidell. (985) 643-4531. christchurchslidell.net.
MARK LOWRY CONCERT: Singer, storyteller and humorist Mark Lowry will perform at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16, at First Baptist Church Covington, 16333 La. 1085. Tickets are $15 advance, $20 at the door. For information, see fbccov.org.
MEN'S BREAKFAST: Paramedic and father of two Joey Dembrun will be the speaker for the Men's Breakfast series starting at 6:45 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, and sponsored by Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church. The event will be at Mi Mamasita's Restaurant, 2345 Florida St., Mandeville. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased at the church, 501 Holy Trinity Drive, Covington. For information, see mhtcc.net or call (985) 892-0642.
ABBEY TOURS: St. Joseph Abbey will be the subject of a tour from St. Peter Catholic Church as the Covington congregation celebrates its 175th anniversary. The tour, at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, includes the abbey church and monk's refectory. A Mass will be followed by lunch and a cemetery tour. Tickets are $15. Registration is required by Sept. 17. Call (985) 892-2422.
BEATLES MASS: The Rev. Bill Miller, the rector of Christ Episcopal Church Covington, will preach at a Beatles Mass to be celebrated at 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 23, at the church, 120 S. New Hampshire St. The inspiration for the Mass is the Fab Four's refrain "All you need is love." Musical selections will include "My Sweet Lord," "I Get By With a Little Help From My Friends," "Help," "Imagine," "Hey Jude," "Let it Be" and "Here Comes the Sun." Featured musicians and guests include Crispin Schroeder, Ashley Lemmler, Matt Lemmler, Mark Carson and Dave James. For information call the church office at (985) 892-3177 or visit christchurchcovington.com.
"THIS IS YOUR CHRISTIAN LIFE": Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church will recognize individuals from the surrounding area for their service to their churches and communities on the theme "The True Christian Servant" at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 23, at 2445 Fourth St., New Orleans. (985) 201-7800.
CLOTHING GIVEAWAY AND OUTREACH: The Macedonia Baptist Church Women Support Group will host a clothing drive from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 29, in the Russell Fellowship Hall at 60183 Bryan Road, Slidell. A variety of women's apparel will be available. For information, contact Latonia Kirksey at (985) 774-0497 or the church at (985) 643-7239.
"SPICE UP THE HOLIDAYS": The Mandeville-Covington Christian Women Connection will offer a preholiday craft and gift item sale from noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 10 at St. Anthony's Garden, 601 Holy Trinity Drive, Covington. Naima Johnston Bush will speak at the meal. Tickets are $16 and must be purchased by Oct. 4. Call (985) 317-4109 or online at cmcw.com.