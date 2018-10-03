JOINT REPLACEMENT CLASS: Interactive class conducted by a physical therapist, surgical nurse, case manager and orthopedic nurse will focus on preoperative and postoperative care for total joint replacement surgery. The course will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 16 at Lakeview Regional Medical Center's Pelican Room, 95 Judge Tanner Blvd., Covington. Limited to 40. For information or registration, call (985) 867-3900, or register online at lakeviewregional.com.
CHILD SAFETY SEAT INSPECTIONS: The St. Tammany Parenting Center has appointments for free inspections of child safety seats. Call (985) 898-4435. Inspections are held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Tuesday at the Louisiana State Police Troop L headquarters, 2600 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville. Walk-ins are accepted, but appointments are appreciated. For information on the State Police program, call (985) 893-6250 or email greg.marchand@la.gov.
GAMBLERS ANONYMOUS: Gamblers Anonymous meets several times a week throughout the New Orleans area. Gamblers Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who share their experiences, strength and hope with one another that they may solve their common problem and help others to recover from a gambling problem. For information, call (855) 222-5542 or visit gamblersanonymous.org.
YOGA FOR CANCER PATIENTS: Certified yoga instructor Patricia Hart conducts free classes for cancer patients, survivors and caregivers at 5:30 p.m. Mondays at Slidell Memorial Hospital’s Wellness Pavilion, 501 Robert Blvd. The class is open to people with other conditions for a $5 fee. Participants should wear loose-fitting, comfortable clothing. Mats, blankets and bolsters are available. Call (985) 707-4961.
MEDICARE COUNSELING: The state Department of Insurance's Senior Health Insurance Information Program will offer counseling services for Medicare beneficiaries from 9 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday of each month at the Slidell Senior Center, 610 Cousin St. The counselor is Medicare-certified and can explain original Medicare, Medicare supplement insurance, Medicare Advantage plans and Medicare Part D. The counselor will be able to complete Medicare Part D comparisons and enrollment, assist with claims issues and explain Medicare enrollment periods. For more information, call (800) 259-5300 or visit ldi.la.gov/SHIIP.