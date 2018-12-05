Volunteers of American Southeast Louisiana recently hosted a veterans corps pinning ceremony and pinning with a breakfast honoring veterans in its Retired and Senior Volunteer Program at the Windsor Senior Living Community in Mandeville. The program is for those 55 and older to give back their time, skills and talents to the residents of St. Tammany Parish.
There are 49 members in the Veterans Corps, with eight members added this year. Formed in 2015 by the Corporation for National and Community Service, the group represents those who served in armed forces and continue to serve through the program and other initiatives.