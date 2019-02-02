25 years
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has let a $3.6 million contract for the rebuilding of the sea wall in Mandeville, according to Congressman Bob Livingston. The work, which was prompted in part by damage from Hurricane Andrew, will begin in March and is scheduled to take 12 months to complete, although officials expect it to be finished earlier. Livingston made the announcement at his town hall meeting at the Mandeville City Hall recently. Bryan Clement, public works director for the City of Mandeville, said that T.L. James Construction Co. got the contract, with a groundbreaking to be scheduled in early March.
50 years
Some 85 citizens, representing four St. Tammany Parish wards, turned out at the 5th Ward School at Bush Tuesday night and 115 attended a meeting at 6th Ward School the same night, representing three wards, in protesting certain phases of the parishwide zoning plan. Principal action at the meeting was a decision to proceed with petitions presently being circulated, demanding that the police jury print the complete zoning ordinance in the parish journal, asking for a public hearing to be held in a place large enough to seat all interested persons and seeking a referendum to the people of S.t Tammany on whether or not they want zoning.
75 years
The National High School Poetry Association of Los Angeles, California, publishes an annual Anthology of High School Poetry, and invites students to submit verse for publication. Two students of Lyon High had manuscripts accepted for publication in this anthology. The honored students were Bethel Burns and Virginia Gaines. Bethel is a senior at Lyon High, and she is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bryan D. Burns, of Covington. Her contribution of “In the Library” received honorable mention. Virginia is also a member of the senior class, and her parents are Mr. and Mrs. M.L. Gaines. Her poem was entitled “Our Garden — America.”
100 years
It is reported that about 150 machine men quit work at the Jahncke Shipyards Monday. The trouble was due to the laying off blacksmiths and machinists, etc., working in the sheds on rainy days when it became necessary for carpenters to lay off. There seems to be different versions of the situation and it is difficult to get exact facts. It was reported that the carpenters would walk out in sympathy, but Wednesday a committee of the shipworkers visited New Orleans and consulted with the agent of the Emergency Fleet Corporation, and Thursday the men returned to work. This was said to be due to the fact that the agent told them no action could be taken unless the men were at work. A representative of The Farmer talked to Manager Malloy, but Mr. Malloy disclaimed any knowledge of the inwardness of the trouble and said there was no strike.
125 years
Mr. Paul Dutruch, with a wagon load of bricks, fell through Abita Bridge last Friday. One ox was injured and the bricks lost, and he had a narrow escape from drowning.