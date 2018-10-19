A rifle barrel nosed around the corner of an open doorway, followed by another on the opposite side. Then eight SWAT team members streamed in, weapons drawn and on full alert as they went room to room, calling each one clear of threats.
It's the sort of tense scenario that could play out in a home, business or other building where unknown assailants could be lurking — a home invasion, a hostage taking or a live shooter situation. But in this case, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's deputies were engaged in a simulation exercise, and the star of the show was a brand-new shoot house at the agency's Pearl River training facility.
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith unveiled the 2,400-square-foot building last week, surrounded by his own employees and members of other agencies that will also use the shoot house for training.
Smith said that the facility has been on the Sheriff's Office wish list for years. Commissioned employees had been training in what's known as urban entry techniques at the Stennis Space Center in Mississippi or in Baton Rouge, which required travel and scheduling challenges.
Before that, the Sheriff's Office used retired ammunition bunkers at Camp Villere near Slidell that had been converted for use in drills. But they were musty and had deteriorated over time, Smith said.
The new shoot house includes a 64-square foot monitor room and was built with trustee labor under the supervision of the Sheriff's Office Maintenance Department. All told, it cost less than $30,000, Smith said.
The shoot house has movable walls that allow the layout to modified to be more like a house or like a business, allowing for a variety of training scenarios. Trainees use simulated ammunition — plastic bullets or paint balls. A balcony allows instructors to watch from above, and cameras in each of the rooms record the drills so those being trained can see what they did and spot mistakes.
Annual training for existing personnel and training for new hires will be conducted at the shoot house, which will be used by various agencies, including the State Police, the Customs Office, the Coast Guard and the Gulfport, Miss. and Hammond police departments.
"This enables us to continue to provide the best training possible for law enforcement in our area," Smith said. "This is the best way to train our people for if and when there is an incident. Hopefully, we never have to use this training, but we will be prepared if we do."