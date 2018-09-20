Nathan Stokes, who was fired from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office in 2017 after he allegedly stole a Taser from the agency and sold it, was indicted Thursday by a St. Tammany Parish grand jury.
Stokes, 39, was charged with malfeasance, a felony, and theft under $750, a misdemeanor, according to Lisa Page, a spokeswoman for District Attorney Warren Montgomery.
While Sheriff Randy Smith fired Stokes, he did not open a criminal investigation into the former deputy's actions. He defended that decision last March, saying that Stokes had claimed he sold the Taser by mistake.
"I did not believe there was enough evidence to charge him with a crime, but I did believe this was a valid reason for subsequent termination," he said in a statement issued in March.
Stokes allegedly sold the Taser for $500. The transaction came to light when another St. Tammany Parish deputy bought it from a third party. A routine serial number check showed that it belonged to the Sheriff's Office, sources familiar with the case said.
Stokes' termination papers show he was fired for unauthorized use or misuse of agency property and criminal or immoral conduct, specifically using his public office for private gain.
Questions about Smith's handling of the incident arose at the same time that another deputy, Ricky Steinert, resigned amid allegations that he had falsified DWIs.
Smith said that Steinert had resigned before he could fire him, but the former deputy of the year was able to get a job at another agency that was not aware that he had left under a cloud. He was subsequently fired from that agency.
After reports about Steinert and Stokes, Smith said he had put a new policy in place asking the state Attorney General's Office to investigate "any and all staff resignations or terminations that may be under a cloud of suspicion for criminal behavior."
Attorney General Jeff Landry recently completed a review of the Steinert matter and has turned it over to Montgomery, whose office is reviewing it.