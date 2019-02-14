Three Kings Day (Jan. 6) has been the traditional start of Carnival for centuries.
But since the 1980s, Carnival in Mandeville begins in earnest when the Krewe of Eve hits the streets.
This year will be no different as the 400-plus women of Eve kick off the parade schedule in west St. Tammany Parish with their 33rd annual procession.
The theme of this year's parade is "Live Your Dream," and 20 floats will carry that message. Eve is known for its abundance of throws, and the newest item (apples decorated by krewe members) are sure to be an instant hit.
Eve will begin at 7 p.m. on Mandeville's traditional parade route.
Eve's women dress in elaborately decorated sweatshirts and host a spirited band competition each year that attracts both local and out-of-state groups. Members are socially conscious, too, as they assist numerous local nonprofits each year. Each of this year's floats bear a lavender ribbon to remind all that February is National Cancer Prevention Month.
Royalty for 2019 are Queen Eve XXXIII Ginny Skaer and King Adam XXXIII Matthew Skaer of New Orleans. Lindsey Cardinale, a Ponchatoula native and "American Idol" finalist, is grand marshal.
The following Friday (March 1), the Original Krewe of Orpheus (Accept No Substitutes!) will parade with the theme "Orpheus Lights Up Mandeville."
The krewe, which for years was composed only of men, now is a coed outfit, and its parade will feature 14 floats illuminated by LED lighting. Jim McIntyre is king and Cathy Schultz is queen. Grand marshals are former New Orleans Saints quarterback Bobby Hebert and WWL Radio personality Kristian Garic.
Orpheus members will toss silver doubloons, T-shirts, cups, swords and light-up throws. There will be a special gold king's doubloon, as well, and the krewe will have its traditional pineloons again this year (a pine cone painted purple, green and gold with a doubloon at its base.)
Orpheus will parade at 7 p.m.