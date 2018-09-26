Slidell's Krewe of Poseidon recently selected Doug and Michele Barrere Tymkiw to reign over the upcoming Carnival season festivities and crowned the royals at the organization's coronation ball.
Held at the Castine Center in Mandeville, more than 600 guests, including past royalty for the krewe, enjoyed a tableau as well as dancing and second-lining.
"We Will Rock You!" will be the parade theme when the organization stages its street pageant Feb. 16.
His majesty, Poseidon IV, is a lifelong resident of Slidell and a partner at an global accounting firm.
Her majesty is a writer. The royal pair were high school sweethearts, meeting at Salmen High School, and are active in numerous community education, philanthropic and athletic endeavors.